The percentage of people using Apple's newest software is trending the wrong way — and it could signal a new problem for Apple (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)

Stats released by Apple show 76% of its devices are running the most recent version of iOS.

But Apple users actually adopted last year's version of iOS more quickly.

It shows a trend change in one of Apple's biggest strengths against Android.

Fewer iPhone and iPad users are upgrading to the latest version of iOS, according to developer stats released by Apple on Wednesday.

The adoption slowdown is taking place in a cycle after Apple admitted that a software update slowed down older iPhones to preserve their aging batteries.

It could also be a sign that consumers aren't upgrading to new phones at the same rate, at a time when the price for a new iPhone X is over $1000, and some consumers are looking for ways to get more mileage out of existing phone. Any new iPhone sold this past year would run iOS 11.

In the stats dated April 22, 2018, Apple said that 76% of devices were using iOS 11, the latest version of the iPhone and iPad software.

But last year, Apple said that 79% of devices were running iOS 10, then the newest version of iOS, as of February 20, 2017, according to Cult of Mac. That means that last year's iOS is outpacing this year's iOS — even with two extra months. (Both versions of iOS were released during the September before the stats were pulled.) Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

It's an important trend change in an area that has traditionally been one of Apple's greatest strengths. Because Apple controls both hardware and software, it's had far more success than Google's Android in getting users to update to the latest software. Having a majority of its users on the latest version of iOS makes it significantly easier for Apple to fix security holes, introduce new features, and insure that its products work well together.

But to be clear, iOS is still crushing Android when it comes to giving its users up-to-date software. Less that 5% of Android phones are running the latest software, Android Oreo 8. Only a third of Android owners are using software that was released in the last two years.