The number of electric cars on the road has more than doubled over the last three years

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Although there's a ways to go before the world is all-electric, this chart from Statista shows that the number of e-vehicles on the roads is growing quickly: The number tripled from 2013 to 2015, and then doubled from 2015 to 2017.

The reasons for this rapid growth are manifold. In addition to the introduction of plug-in hybrids, which gives consumers more flexibility, manufacturers like Tesla are making electric vehicles easier on the eye and ensuring they can cover more distance. The Tesla's Model S, for example, has a range between 249 and 315 miles.

From an infrastructure standpoint, an increase in the number of charging points is making it a more practical way to travel. In fact, the number of charging points actually follows a similar trend to the number of electric vehicles: In 2017, there were twice the number of chargers there were in 2015, and the number is growing quickly.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)

