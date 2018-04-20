Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The new 'God of War' is one of the best-looking games ever made — see for yourself

The new "God of War" for PS4 is one of the best-looking games ever made. See for yourself.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)
The new "God of War" game, which launches as a PlayStation 4 exclusive this week, is one of the best-looking games ever made. Period.

Sony was kind enough to provide us with a review copy of the game a few weeks before launch, but while we don't want to spoil the game or any of its many surprises, we'd love to give you an idea of the kind of visual treat customers are in for.

All of these images show actual gameplay, and were captured on a PlayStation 4. Note: The thin black bars around the screen are present if you play the regular PS4 version of "God of War," but do not exist on the PlayStation 4 Pro version. It's hardly noticeable, but makes it possible for this incredibly visual game to run on years-old hardware.

Take an early look at "God of War" (don't worry — no spoilers here):

Intrigued? You should be. "God of War" launches on April 20 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Rest while you can.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)

For more on "God of War," check out our full review of the game here (don't worry, it's also spoiler-free).



