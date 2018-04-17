Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The major US cities with the best public transportation

The major US cities with the best public transportation

  Published: , Refreshed:

Two research institutes ranked cities based on the reliability and accessibility of their subways, bikeshares, and buses.

A subway in New York, New York. play

A subway in New York, New York.

(Michael Semensohn / flickr)
NYC's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is not in great shape, but in like most US cities, the situation has been dire for decades.

Two nonprofit research institutes, the Center for Neighborhood Technology and TransitCenter Center for Neighborhood Technology, have created a project that quantifies the state of public transit in cities across the country.

The institutes created a metric called the AllTransit Performance Score for subways, light rails, bike shares, and buses in US cities and towns. Using open data from 7,236 cities, researchers looked at factors like affordability, access to jobs, frequency of service, quality, and number of stops. The goal is to encourage policymakers to improve public transportation.

The researchers compiled an ultimate ranking of public transportation in all of these cities and towns. On the site, you can filter by zip code and population.

Here are the top cities with at least 250,000 residents.

17. St. Paul, Minnesota

A bus at the University of Minnesota east bank campus. play

A bus at the University of Minnesota east bank campus.

(Wikipedia Commons)

There are 271,861 jobs located within a half-mile of transit in St. Paul.



16. Seattle, Washington

16. Seattle, Washington play

16. Seattle, Washington

(Oran Viriyincy/Flickr)

Seattle has over 416,000 jobs accessible with a commute of less than 30 minutes.



15. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

15. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania play

15. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(REUTERS/David Denoma)

More than 138,000 Pittsburgh residents live within a half-mile of public transit.



14. Oakland, California

14. Oakland, California play

14. Oakland, California

(Ben Margot/AP)

There are more than 418,000 jobs located within a half-mile of transit in Oakland.



13. Portland, Oregon

Tilikum Crossing in Portland, Oregon. play

Tilikum Crossing in Portland, Oregon.

(Atomic Taco/Flickr)

Portland's public transit services 3,781 trips on average per week.



12. Minneapolis, Minnesota

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota play

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota

In Minneapolis, there are 167,407 households within a half-mile of transit.



11. Miami, Florida

A subway car in Miami, Florida. play

A subway car in Miami, Florida.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Over 423,00 of Miami residents (99% of all commuters) live within a half-mile of public transit.



10. Newark, New Jersey

10. Newark, New Jersey play

10. Newark, New Jersey

(David Wilson/Flickr)

99% of Newark's population lives within a half-mile of transit.



9. Baltimore, Maryland

9. Baltimore, Maryland play

9. Baltimore, Maryland

(Wikipedia Commons)

There are 313,115 jobs located within a half-mile of transit in Baltimore.



8. Long Beach, California

8. Long Beach, California play

8. Long Beach, California

(Brad Davis/Flickr)

In Long Beach, over 470,000 residents live within a half-mile of a transit stop.



7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Paul Sableman/Flickr)

Philadelphia has over 371,000 jobs accessible with a commute of less than 30 minutes.



6. Chicago, Illinois

6. Chicago, Illinois play

6. Chicago, Illinois

(jphilipg/Flickr)

More than 2.7 million Chicago residents live within a half-mile of public transit.



5. Jersey City, New Jersey

5. Jersey City, New Jersey play

5. Jersey City, New Jersey

(Pablo Maneiro/Flickr)

Public Transportation costs just 10.1% of what an average household earns per year in Jersey City.



4. Washington, DC

4. Washington, DC play

4. Washington, DC

(ChrisDag/Flickr)

Over 644,000 DC residents live within a half-mile of public transit.



3. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston's orange line train. play

Boston's orange line train.

(Notorious R.O.B./Flickr)

Subways and buses in Boston make over 8,000 trips in an average week.



2. New York, New York

2. New York, New York play

2. New York, New York

(Flickr / Stefan Giorgi)

New York City and San Francisco are tied for the best subways, buses, and bike share in the country.

NYC has 19 transit routes within a half mile of an average block and over 1.37 million jobs available within an average 30-minute commute.

This is particularly impressive considering the city has over 8.4 million residents.



1. San Francisco, California

1. San Francisco, California play

1. San Francisco, California

(Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr)

99% of San Francisco's population lives within a half-mile of transit, and 11.1% commute by walking in addition to taking other forms of public transportation.



