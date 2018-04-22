The average American's annual food waste, water use, energy consumption, garbage, and carbon emissions in 1 simple chart

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, we collected data on what the average American uses, wastes, and emits each year.
America's thirst for resources seems unquenchable, and its ability to generate waste can be shocking.
In 2015, for example, 5% of the world's population lived in the United States, but the country consumed about 18% of the planet's energy, according to EIA data.
Meanwhile, Americans in 2010 had a 430-billion-pound bounty of food, yet wasted about 31% of it. That's roughly 141 trillion calories' worth of grub, according to USDA statistics.
