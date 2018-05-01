The 'Avengers: Infinity War' characters who were the smartest, luckiest, and most useless

news

Warning: This post is filled with major spoilers for "Avengers: Infinity War." Read at your own risk.

"Avengers: Infinity War" changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good.

So many characters played a major role in the events of the movie — and the ones who didn't still had an impact, good or bad.

Some heroes, like Peter Parker, provided comic relief. Others saved the day, or at least tried desperately to do so. And one ruined everything.

We rounded up and detailed which characters were the smartest, dumbest, luckiest, and more in our power rankings. Spoilers ahead.

The MVP: Doctor Strange

It might seem as if Doctor Strange ruins everything, but keep in mind that he knows more than anyone else.

In "Infinity War," he looks into the future and sees millions of possible scenarios. He knows the only one in which the Avengers defeat Thanos, giving new meaning to his sacrifice of the Time Stone for Tony Stark's life.

There is definitely much more going on here than meets the eye, and all the tricks he pulls off are awesome.

The luckiest: Tony Stark

Stark avoids death several times in this film. He gets trapped on a ship in space occupied by one of the most powerful beings in the universe, and he gets stabbed in the gut after getting hit in the head repeatedly by Thanos.

And Doctor Strange, who has not gotten along well with Stark throughout their time together in space, saves him.

Most inspiring response to trauma: Thor

Thor loses everything within the first 10 minutes of "Infinity War" — his people, his friends, his complicated brother, and his means of transportation.

But he turns his pain into something in his mission to get a new weapon that can defeat Thanos, and he brings Rocket Raccoon and Teen Groot along for the ride.

Thor coming down onto Wakanda with thunder is a personal best.

The worst: Teen Groot

Teen Groot spends most of the film playing video games, to everyone's annoyance, but ultimately proves useful by creating a handle for Thor's new Thanos-defeating weapon.

The comic relief: Peter Parker

Peter Parker/Spider-Man joins Stark and Doctor Strange aboard a ship in space. Stark is displeased that the teenager involved himself in this, and Doctor Strange seems a little confused about who Parker is.

Parker is used here excellently. His cheesy one-liners and movie references maintain the spirit of the character while providing some much-needed light moments in a dark movie.

Most likely to be late to the party: Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch guards Vision and the Infinity Stone during Thanos' attack on Wakanda. She watches as her fellow Avengers get obliterated by gross alien things, and then, at the last minute, decides to use her powers to help. And it works! She saves them with some impressive moves. But why so late, Scarlet Witch?

Underdog who deserves the most recognition: Falcon

He doesn't have superpowers — just great tech and weapons that prove super effective during the battle in Wakanda.

His skills help bring down a lot of enemies, despite his lack of vibranium.

Worst disguise: Black Widow

Black Widow is blonde now, but her face is the same. It looks good though.

Best friend: Wong

Wong is committed to protecting the Time Stone, but he goes off somewhere unknown at the beginning of the movie.

He's helpful when he's around, and we have a feeling that he's up to something that will be useful in the next movie. Fingers crossed.

Most surprising (and terrifying): Thanos

Going into "Infinity War," Thanos was pretty lame. He mostly appeared in end credits and went through multiple redesigns.

But Josh Brolin brings Thanos to life, proving that motion capture can work when it's done well.

Thanos is menacing and brings real stakes for the heroes. His motivations are a combination of Loki's and Killmonger's — two of the absolute best villains in the MCU.

The smartest: Shuri

Shuri outsmarts Bruce Banner, one of the world's most respected scientists, with her knowledge of technology. She both embarrasses and impresses him with her method of getting the Infinity Stone out of Vision without killing him.

Dumbest and most emotional: Star-Lord

Star-Lord is useful for most of the movie and gets along well — though reluctantly — with Stark, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man.

But when the team needs his help the most, he finds out about Gamora's fate and ruins the entire plan, thus being directly responsible for half of the universe turning to dust.

Former villains who hate Thanos now because they care more about their siblings: Nebula and Loki

Nebula and Loki make huge sacrifices for their siblings: Nebula for Gamora, and Loki for Thor.

Loki, of course, uses his tricks to make you think he's turning on his brother once again, but he makes a fitting ultimate sacrifice.

Nebula goes through Thanos' torture and makes it her mission to end him. By the end of the movie, she's even more motivated to do this to get revenge for Gamora.

Best entrance: Captain America

Captain America first appears pretty far into the movie, but it's absolutely worth it.

First seen as a shadowy figure behind a train, Bearded Cap reveals himself to help Vision and Scarlet Witch in an attack. It's one of the best moments in the movie.

Most invisible: Hawkeye and Ant-Man

They're not even in the movie, and their absence is barely explained in a throwaway line by War Machine. Hopefully they're OK.

If Ant-Man was in the movie, he was so small that no one noticed.

Best messenger: Bruce Banner

Hulk takes on Thanos for a few seconds, and Heimdall sends him to Earth, where he warns Doctor Strange and Stark about what Thanos is up to. That's useful information, because it gives the Avengers enough time to prepare.

But that's pretty much all Banner does the whole movie. He doesn't even understand how to use the Hulkbuster suit that Stark gives him, and he can't get Hulk to come out for once in one of these movies.

Best sidekick: Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon and Thor are the best unlikely team in "Infinity War." They somehow have a lot of chemistry, and Rocket Raccoon seems to understand Thor's needs, because his instincts help get Thor his new weapon and a new eyeball.

These two are peas in a pod, and we hope they're friends forever.

Most useless: Vision

Since Vision is protected and hunted throughout most of the movie, he doesn't get much to do. And he's honestly kind of bad at being a person who knows he's wanted by the most powerful being in the universe.

Best vacation: Bucky Barnes

While Captain America, Falcon, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ant-Man, and Hawkeye are in hiding — most of them having spent time in an underwater prison — Bucky gets to chill in Wakanda, the best place on Earth, for a while before Thanos attacks.

Not bad, Bucky.

Most unexpected threat: Mantis

Mantis uses her powers against Thanos, and it appears to be the only thing that weakens him — especially with his emotional state given what he did to Gamora. Too bad Star-Lord ruins it.

Most likely to find another job at a library: Ebony Maw

This shot of Thanos' tallest and thinnest henchman is his best moment in the movie.

He's scary, but Iron Man and Spider-Man use their knowledge of a "really old" movie called "Aliens" to defeat him and save Doctor Strange.