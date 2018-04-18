The 9 alcoholic drinks to avoid if you want to lose weight — and what you should order instead

news

As the weather warms up, dining alfresco and barbecues in the sun can make it all too easy for the drinks to slip down.

But enjoying a tipple or two doesn't have to ruin your weight-loss efforts.

Online healthy-food retailer MuscleFood.com has put together a list of some of the most popular high-calorie alcoholic drinks that could be ruining your diet, along with more waistline-friendly alternatives.

From Champagne over Chardonnay to martinis over mojitos, scroll down to see the nine worst things you can drink for your diet, along with the calorie count per drink, and what you should be drinking instead.

Swap a Long Island Iced Tea (424 calories) for a Cosmopolitan (100 calories).

With an ingredient list that contains vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, and Coke, it’s no wonder that a typical 420 ml glass of Long Island contains a whopping 424 calories.

A Cosmopolitan has much less alcohol and only a small amount of cranberry juice, meaning a typical 250 ml martini glass contains only 100 calories — less than a quarter of a Long Island.

Swap a Pina Colada (300 calories) for a Fuzzy Navel (120 calories).

Pina Coladas are the perfect beachside cocktail, but thanks to the added coconut and pineapple mixers, these drinks regularly contain a high calorie count of about 300 calories per 230 ml.

A Fuzzy Navel contains just peach schnapps and orange juice, making it an ideal fruity replacement at 120 calories per 115 ml drink.

Swap a Mojito (242 calories) for a Martini (70 calories).

Mojitos are a summertime favourite, but thanks to the sugar syrup a typical 230 ml glass can contain as many as 242 calories.

A martini has no additional mixers, meaning that a 250 ml glass contains a measly 70 calories — providing you don’t eat the olive, of course.

Swap an Alcopop (253 calories) for a Diet Rum & Coke (115 calories).

"Alcopops" — or coolers — often contain heaps of added sugars, and an average 340 ml bottle can have up to 253 calories.

For an equally sweet but lower-calorie drink, a diet Rum & Coke can contain as few as 115 calories per 280 ml serving, making it an ideal sweet alcoholic swap.

Swap your Gin & Tonic (170 calories) for a Slimline Gin & Tonic (115 calories).

A Gin & Tonic is a global favourite, but because of the added sugars of tonic water, a typical 210 ml serving can contain about 170 calories.

A similar 210 ml serving of Gin & Slimline Tonic contains just 115 calories, saving you an average of 55 calories per glass.

Swap a sweet white wine (160 calories) for a glass of Champagne (89 calories).

The additional sugar in a sweet white wine means that a 175 ml medium glass can average about 160 calories.

Champagne has one of the lowest calorie counts for a carbonated drink, with one 120 ml serving containing only 89 calories.

Swap a Vodka Tonic (175 calories) for a Vodka, Soda, and Lime (106 calories).

As with the Gin & Tonic, it’s the soda water that gives the vodka tonic a relatively high calorie count of 175 calories for 280 ml.

Vodka, Soda, and Lime has no extra sugar and a low calories count of just 106 calories for the same measure.

Swap a Margarita (280 calories) for a Moscow Mule (120 calories).

Margaritas are another fashionable cocktail that sadly aren't particularly healthy, with 280 calories per 230 ml serving.

Try swapping for an equally classy Moscow Mule, as these contain just 120 calories per 170 ml serving.

Swap a pint of lager (208 calories) for a Barbell Brew Beer (92 calories).

There’s a reason why so many lager drinkers carry a beer belly: The average pint of the nation’s favorite beer contains roughly 208 calories.

Protein beers like Barbell Brew Beer are becoming increasingly popular amongst fitness fans who still want to enjoy their favourite alcoholic beverage. They contain 92 calories per 330 ml serving.