Here are the 7 things you need to know in Nigerian tech this morning

From Nigeria's first women-focused tech accelerator to Innoson's automatic car production and Payant N1 billion milestone, here are the things you need to know in the digital and tech space across Nigeria.
1. Nigeria's first women-focused tech accelerator program is accepting application across Africa.
2. Payant, a Kaduna-based fintech startup hits N1 billion in transactions in less than 2 years of operation with over 1,600 registered merchants.
3. Kobo360, Nigerian-based logistics startup has raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding round. The Logistics startup just got admitted into the Y Combinator class of 2018.
4. Innoson Vehicles introduces robot in car manufacturing, upgrades from manual to automated production; set to increase from 10,000 to 60,000 capacity per annum.
5. MainOne’s Data Centre subsidiary, MDXI has just received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute. With this, it becomes the leading data centre in West Africa with the top 5 certifications in the industry, being the Tier III Constructed Facility certification, TCCF, the PCI-DSS certification which certifies the Datacenter to process payment card information, the SAP Infrastructure Services license which certifies the Data Center as ideal for running SAP applications and infrastructure, and ISO 27001 and 9001 certifications.
6. Nigerian Communication Commission and Consumer Protection Council collaborate to investigate call masking in Nigeria - Speaking at the meeting, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, EVC, NCC, said masking of calls with another number, especially international calls is a matter that has been trending and the NCC has been directed to address it as it has security implications.
7. Airtel Africa’s profit surge for the quarter ended March 2018 almost tripled to $154.52 million from $57.5 million in the last quarter of 2016-17. This is the second positive margin in the telcos’ eight years of operations on the continent.
