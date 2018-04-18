The 11 biggest questions we want 'Westworld' to answer in season 2

news

Season one of "Westworld" raised far more questions than it answered. But that's why we loved it.

Like "Game of Thrones," it's one of those shows that spawns theories, making its ambiguity one of the best parts of watching it. Season one's mysterious story, characters, and expansive park left room for a wild second season, which expands beyond Westworld.

Here, we collected our biggest questions after season one that we hope get answered in season two.

Season two of "Westworld" premieres on HBO Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Did Robert Ford want Dolores to kill him?

Ford, played by Anthony Hopkins, was the director of Westworld and one of the cofounders. In the season one finale, we find out that Ford planned a host rebellion, which he called his "final story." At a fancy dinner party, Dolores and other hosts come in and try to wipe out the humans. Dolores shoots Ford in the head. But did Ford intend to die? It seems like he did, but if he didn't that would tell us the hosts are out of his control.

Are hosts still acting on Fords orders, or do they have complete free will now?

Given that Ford is dead, it would make sense if the hosts, including Bernard, are relieved of the narratives he created for them. But Ford seems to have had a grand plan, which could've been planned to last long term. We think that Maeve acted against Ford's orders by getting off the train in the finale, but what about the other hosts? Does Dolores actually have the free will she thinks she has, or did Ford write that into her narrative?

Where's Elsie?

Elsie Hughes is the behavioral specialist who Bernard seemingly strangled under Ford's orders. Her fate was left up in the air, and word is she's somewhere in the park. Now that the hosts are in the park and unhinged, we're a bit worried about her.

Ford was constructing a new, mysterious host in season one. Who was it?

Given that Ford has already made a real person into a host with Bernard, perhaps Ford, predicting his own death, created a host in his own image? We can't think of any other person Ford would want to make into a host.

What's the Man in Black's deal?

The man who we also know as William is still a mystery. While we learned a lot about his introduction to Westworld in season one, we still aren't completely sure what his intentions are, or exactly what his involvement with Delos Destinations is. We do know that he's a majority shareholder in Westworld, and has been visiting the park for over 30 years in search of something Arnold Weber (Bernard's human form) hid in the park.

Is Logan around in the present day?

Logan introduced William/The Man in Black to the wonders of Westworld in the first place, so there's a chance we'll see Logan in the "30 years later" timeline. And if we do, he'll probably be portrayed by a different actor, similar to William who's played in the past by Jimmi Simpson, and in the present by Ed Harris.

We know that Delos Destinations has six parks. But what are they?

So far we know about Westworld, and Shogun World, based on the Edo period (1603-1867). But what are the other parks, and will we see others in season two? In the movie the show is based on, there's a Roman World and a Medieval World.

Will Maeve find her daughter?

Judging from the photos and trailers for season two, it looks like Maeve is on a mission in the parks, and that she makes an appearance in Shogun World. It also seems she's teamed up with Lee Sizemore, the Head of Narrative, who is definitely a good person to help her find her daughter, who is probably in another park.

Are the hosts across all of the parks Delos Destinations runs out of control?

Ford gives the Westworld hosts free will (or at least makes them think they have it). But did his narrative within Westworld influence the hosts across all six parks, including Shogun World? That would certainly make for an interesting and wild season.

How much land does Delos own?

Westworld is a huge park in and of itself. With six other parks that we're assuming are on the same plot of land, we're wondering exactly how much space these things take up. With the parks being this expansive, we're seriously considering if Delos owns the entire state of California.

Will we get a glimpse of the outside world?

So far, the show has mostly taken place within the Westworld park and the facility underneath it, so we have no inclination of what the world outside is like. A glimpse of the world the parks exist in could give us some more insight about how far advanced the technology Delos has created is.