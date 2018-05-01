The 100 best movies on Hulu right now

news

You probably head over to Hulu for all the TV it has to offer. But the streaming service also has a lot of great movies, too.

From classics like "A League of Their Own" and "Dirty Dancing" to modern favorites like "Zodiac" and "Creed."

Scroll down to check out the 100 best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

Note: Numerous Hulu titles drop off the streaming service monthly so the availability of titles below may change.

“10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016)

If “The Cloverfield Paradox” on Netflix left you with a bad taste in your mouth, rewatch the best movie in the franchise (so far).

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (2016)

Michael Bay turns serious for a sec as he looks back on the six members of a security team who fought to defend the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, during a terrorist attack in 2012.

“50 First Dates” (2004)

Following the box-office success of “The Wedding Singer,” Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reteam for this cute romantic comedy.

“A League of Their Own” (1992)

Director Penny Marshall gives an entertaining fictional account of the 1940s all women’s pro baseball league that was created when many of the top male baseball stars enlisted in World War II. Starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna, and Jon Lovitz, the movie has gone on to become a sports movie classic.

“Allied” (2016)

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard play World War II operatives who fall in love but when one of them may be a double-agent things get complicated and really violent.

“Arrival” (2016)

Denis Villeneuve’s beautiful first contact movie delivers a tour-de-force performance by Amy Adams.

“Babel” (2006)

Alejandro González Iñárritu ends his Death Trilogy (previously “Amores Perros” and “21 Grams”) with this movie that interconnects four different stories ranging from a rebellious deaf Japanese teen (Rinko Kikuchi) to tragedy striking a married couple (Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett) in Morocco.

“Back to School” (1986)

Comic legend Rodney Dangerfield stars as a rich businessman who enrolls in the same college as his low self-esteem suffering son. This late 1980s raunchy comedy has everything from an incredible cameo by Sam Kinison (Google him, kids) to wild wardrobe choices by a young Robert Downey Jr.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989)

What was first regarded as a silly teen movie when it came out in the late 1980s, “Bill and Ted” is now considered a classic with fans still begging stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves to make a third movie (the sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” came out in 1991).

“Blair Witch” (2016)

Adam Wingard is the latest director to take on a sequel to the classic found-footage horror movie “The Blair Witch Project,” and though it wasn’t universally praised, he does pull off some impressive scares.

“Blazing Saddles” (1974)

Mel Brooks’ classic comedy starring Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little is still as hilarious today as when it opened 44 years ago.

“Blue Caprice” (2013)

Inspired by the 2002 Beltway sniper attacks, this well-made debut feature by Alexandre Moors explores the two troubled individuals behind the shootings.

“Bronson” (2008)

Speaking of a troubled individual, Charles Bronson (not that one) was at one time regarded as the most violent prisoner in Britain. Nicolas Winding Refn used him to create a fever-dream fictional biopic starring Tom Hardy in the lead role. Never seen this movie? You really need to if you’re a Refn or Hardy fan.

“Brothers” (2009)

This remake of Susanne Bier’s 2004 movie (both inspired by Homer’s “Odyssey”) stars Toby Maguire as a Marine who is thought to be killed in Afghanistan. This leads to his wife (Natalie Portman) and his brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) building a relationship. But when it turns out Maguire’s character didn’t die, there’s a lot to explain.

“Buffalo ’66” (1998)

Vincent Gallo wrote, directed, and starred in this late 1990s indie classic about a guy (Gallo) who kidnaps a girl (Christina Ricci) so he can bring someone with him to visit his parents.

“Bull Durham” (1988)

From writer-director Ron Shelton ("White Men Can't Jump," "Tin Cup"), his debut feature became an instant sports movie classic as we follow Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner as they navigate life playing minor league baseball.

“Cocaine Cowboys” (2006)

Billy Corben’s fast-paced documentary looks at the birth of cocaine into the US and the violence that came soon after.

“Colossal” (2016)

Anna Hathaway plays a unemployed writer who after a long night of drinking realizes she unwittingly caused a giant monster to wreak havoc in Seoul. Director Nacho Vigalondo finds a fascinating way to explore issues of low self-esteem and alcohol abuse.

“Compliance” (2012)

Based on prank calls that really happened, this movie follows the events after a person posing as a police officer calls a fast-food restaurant and convinces the manager to strip search a female employee for allegedly robbing a customer that day. Again, this really happened (actually, over the span of a decade).

“The Cove” (2009)

Louie Psihoyos’ Oscar-winning documentary follows a group of activists as they use state-of-the-art equipment to expose the abuse of dolphins in Taijii, Japan.

“Creed” (2015)

Before “Black Panther,” Ryan Coogler gave the Rocky franchise a jolt with this look at the rise of Apollo Creed’s son (played by Michael B. Jordan).

“Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus” (2013)

Thankfully streaming services like Hulu exist, because there’s honestly no other way you’d be able to see this insanely funny movie. Rarely seen since a very brief theatrical run in 2013, Michael Cera plays an American in Chile searching for a mysterious hallucinogen with friends. But things get crazy when the eccentric “Crystal Fairy” (played by Gaby Hoffman) joins the search.

“Cube” (1997)

One of the most complex movies you’ll ever encounter, six strangers suddenly find themselves in a facility made up of cube-shaped rooms (many of them with deadly traps) and they must work together to escape.

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)

With the use of some amazing CGI for 2000s standards, David Fincher tells a fascinating story of a man (played by Brad Pitt) who ages backwards.

“The Cutting Edge” (1992)

Need some early '90s love story nostalgia? Here you go.

“Daddy’s Home” (2015)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg pull off the silly and that’s all that’s really needed for this movie.

“Detroit” (2017)

Kathryn Bigelow’s latest movie looks at the 1967 Detroit riots, specifically an incident between a group of black musicians and rogue police officers that offers powerful performances by the likes of John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, and Will Poulter, but is extremely hard to watch.

“The Devil’s Double” (2011)

Dominic Cooper gives two great performances, as he plays the insane son of Saddam Hussein, Uday, and the man forced to be his double out in public.

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

Sit down with the ones you love and relive this classic.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988)

Steve Martin and Michael Caine are in top form playing horrible people in Frank Oz’s classic comedy that gets better every time you see it.

“The Dog” (2013)

This documentary looks at the real guy that inspired the Al Pacino classic, “Dog Day Afternoon.”

“The Duke of Burgundy” (2014)

A lesbian love story made from the mind behind “Berberian Sound Studio,” so there you go.

“Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” (2005)

Alex Gibney’s Oscar-nominated documentary looks at the fall of the Enron corporation.

“Four Rooms” (1995)

Four big name independent directors of the 1990s — Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, Allison Anders, and Alexandre Rockwell — tell four very different stories that all take place in a shabby hotel on New Year’s Eve. They are all connected by Tim Roth, who plays the hotel’s bellhop.

“Frailty” (2001)

Bill Paxton’s strong directorial debut is a thriller that follows a father (Paxton) who goes on a string of murders because he has visions of demons. It also has a great performance from Matthew McConaughey.

“The Good the Bad and the Ugly” (1966)

Sergio Leone’s classic western just gets better with age. The photography, score, and performances by Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, and Lee Van Cleef are just incredible.

“Goon” (2011)

Seann William Scott plays a bouncer who beats the hell out of everyone in the semi-pro hockey league he joins. It has gained a dedicated cult following,

“Grizzly Man” (2005)

Werner Herzog captures the life and death of Timothy Treadwell, a grizzly bear activist who lived among them in Alaska until he was killed by the animals he loved.

“Heathers” (1988)

Before there was “Mean Girls,” there was this dark comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater as high schoolers who team to get even with the snobby clique at school.

“Hellraiser” (1987)

Pinhead never really did anything in the “Hellraiser” movies, but he still scared the heck out of us as kids.

“Hercules in New York” (1970)

When Arnold Schwarzenegger was just known as Mr. Universe, one of his first roles was playing Hercules in this hard-to-watch B movie. But it’s fun to see Arnold fight a person in a bear suit in Central Park.

“The Hero” (2017)

Sam Elliott gives one of his best performances playing an aging movie star who tries to put his life in perspective.

“Highlander” (1986)

“There can only be one!” If anything, go back to watch this late 1980s hit action movie to appreciate how bizarre it is. Honestly, who would make this movie today?

“Hobo with a Shotgun” (2011)

Rutger Hauer plays a homeless vigilante who is out to clean up the streets. And all he needs is a pump-action shotgun. In need of an insane violent movie? Try this one on.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016)

Before Taika Waititi made “Thor: Ragnarok,” he made this offbeat drama about a kid and foster uncle (Sam Neill) who are the focus of a manhunt in the New Zealand bush.

“The Hurt Locker” (2008)

Kathryn Bigelow’s best picture Oscar winner follows a bomb squad during the Iraq war and the maverick sergeant (Jeremy Renner) who joins the group.

“Hustle & Flow” (2005)

Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson have breakout roles in director Craig Brewer’s love letter to Memphis hip-hop.

“In a World…” (2013)

Lake Bell’s feature directorial debut also stars her as a voice coach who gets caught up in the competitive trailer voice-over profession. This is a fun one.

“In the Loop” (2009)

If you’re a fan of HBO’s “Veep,” see this movie the show’s creator, Armando Iannucci, made before the Emmy-winning show. You’re going to like it.

All the Indiana Jones movies

Looking for something to binge for the entire weekend? Watch all the Indiana Jones movies. We won’t think any less of you if you decide to skip “Crystal Skull.”

“Ingrid Goes West” (2017)

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen are fantastic in this funny and poignant look at our obsession with social media.

“Jane” (2017)

Brett Morgen’s latest documentary (“Cobain: Montage of Heck”) looks at the life and work of primatology scientist Jane Goodall.

“Johnny Guitar” (1954)

Joan Crawford gives a powerful performance as a saloon owner who is wrongfully suspected of murder in Nicholas Ray’s classic Western.

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

We still get goosebumps at the end of this movie.

“Kung Fu Hustle” (2004)

Stephen Chow writes, directs, and stars in this spoof of Bruce Lee's martial arts movies.

“Let the Right One In” (2008)

One of the most beautifully told vampire movies ever made, we follow Oskar, whose life of being bullied finally turns around when he meets the peculiar Eli.

“Life Itself” (2014)

Director Steve James (“Hoop Dreams”) looks back on the life and career of film critic Roger Ebert.

“Man on Wire” (2008)

Using archival footage and interviews with those involved, director James Marsh’s Oscar-winning documentary turns Philippe Petit’s daring high-wire walk across the World Trade Center towers into the feel of a heist movie.

“Manhunter” (1986)

Here’s a little trivia for you: Brian Cox played Hannibal Lecter (they spell it "Lecktor" in this one) before Anthony Hopkins Oscar-winning turn. Here Michael Mann adapts Thomas Harris’ “Red Dragon” novel and creates a movie that has never received the proper recognition that it deserves. The movie really is a triumph.

“The Matrix” (1999)

It's the movie that has changed how we watch action. From moving in slow motion around bullets to incredible fight sequences, "The Matrix" is still a marvel in CGI filmmaking.

“March of the Penguins” (2005)

One of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time, this look at penguins in the Antarctic starting a family is brought up a level thanks to the smooth narration by Morgan Freeman.

“Margin Call” (2011)

J.C. Chandor gives a gripping look at the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis from inside the walls of an investment bank. It has a great cast including Zachary Quinto, Stanley Tucci, Jeremy Irons, Paul Bettany, Kevin Spacey, and Demi Moore.

“Melancholia” (2011)

Two sisters (Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg) try to work out their differences as a mysterious new planet is set to collide with Earth.

“Mississippi Burning” (1988)

Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe star as two FBI agents who arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

“Moonstruck” (1987)

Cher won an Oscar in his comedic look at a woman’s love affair with the brother of the man she’s to marry.

“Mystic Pizza” (1988)

This classic coming-of-age story set in a pizza parlor in the Connecticut town of Mystic launched the career of Julia Roberts.

“Page One: Inside the New York Times” (2011)

This documentary gives an unprecedented look inside the newsroom of The New York Times, which at the time had the talents of David Carr and then up-and-comer Brian Stelter.

“The Queen of Versailles” (2012)

A documentary that explores what happens when the rich get knocked down a few pegs, Lauren Greenfield’s documentary follows Jaqueline Siegel, whose dream of building a mansion inspired by Versailles is dashed when the real-estate bubble bursts.

“Raising Victor Vargas” (2002)

Cast with real kids from Manhattan’s Lower East Side, director Peter Sollett’s directorial feature debut looks at Victor’s (Victor Rasuk) life dealing with a strict grandmother and bratty sister as he tries to win the heart of Judy (Judy Marte).

“Requiem for a Dream” (2000)

Darren Aronofsky explores how addiction cripples four people living in Coney Island in this trippy adaptation of Hubert Selby Jr.’s book.

“Red Dawn” (1984)

This movie about the launch of World War III features the talents of some well-known members of 1980s young Hollywood — Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson, Charlie Sheen, and Jennifer Grey.

“Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

Quentin Tarantino’s classic looks at the colorful characters behind a doomed jewelry heist.

“Rocky” (1976)

Sylvester Stallone couldn't get any work as an actor, so he decided to write a role that would make him famous. "Rocky" didn't just set Stallone to become a huge star but the movie is one of the most unlikely best picture Oscar winners in Academy Awards history.

“Room 237” (2012)

If you love Kubrick’s “The Shining” then you need to check out this documentary that explores some of the most bizarre theories people have about hidden meanings buried inside the movie.

“Running Scared” (1986)

Gregory Hines and Billy Crystal bite off more than they can chew as two Chicago cops on the tail of a crazed drug dealer.

“Secretary” (2002)

In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s breakout role she plays a woman recently released from a mental hospital who starts a job as a secretary for a demanding lawyer (James Spader). But soon their work relationship turns sexual in a very kinky (and darkly comedic) way.

“Shadow Dancer” (2012)

One of the few directors able to seamlessly jump back and forth from narrative storytelling and documentary, James Marsh follows “Man on Wire” with this dramatic look at a IRA member who becomes an MI5 information to protect her son. Andrea Riseborough and Clive Owen give top-notch performances.

“Short Term 12” (2013)

Looking back now, the talent director Destin Daniel Cretton had for this movie is crazy: Brie Larson, Lakeith Stanfield, Rami Malek, Stephanie Beatriz, and John Gallagher Jr. Quite a cast.

“Sightseers” (2012)

Director Ben Wheatley (“Free Fire”) gives us a different kind of love story in his horror/comedy.

“Simon Killer” (2012)

Brady Corbet plays a recent college graduate who travels to Paris and after starting a relationship with a prostitute begins to show signs of a troubled past.

“Sleepwalk with Me” (2012)

Mike Birbiglia stars and directs this heartfelt comedy about a stand-up comedian’s struggle with his stalled career.

“The Square” (2017)

If you liked “Force Majeure” you’ll like the latest from director Ruben Östlund as he explores the complicated life of a Stockholm art curator.

“Star Trek” (2009)

Before J.J. Abrams helmed the rebirth of the “Star Wars” franchise he did it for “Star Trek.”

“Star Trek Beyond” (2016)

The latest “Star Trek” release takes us on another adventure with Kirk (Chris Pine) and the gang.

“Super” (2010)

Rainn Wilson plays an everyday guy who transforms into a real-life superhero. James Gunn directed this hit indie before be went off to make “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

“Sweet Home Alabama” (2012)

It’s one of those movies you can’t stop watching once it’s on. Reese Witherspoon plays Melanie, a Southern gal who reinvents herself as a New York socialite. But when she has to go back home to Alabama to tell her folks she’s getting married, the old Melanie returns.

“Swimming with Sharks” (1994)

Take a peek into the dark side of the movie business as Frank Whaley plays an assistant who has to suffer through the daily abuse by his producer boss (Kevin Spacey). It’s a very different watch in the #MeToo era.

“Terms of Endearment” (1983)

James L. Brooks’ best picture winner follows Aurora (Shirley MacLaine) as she looks for love and helps with her daughter’s (Debra Winger) family problems. You know, a feel good movie.

“Total Recall” (1990)

Arnold Schwarzenegger matched with director Paul Verhoeven (“RoboCop”) in the adaptation of a Philip K. Dick story is what you’d expect — pure gold!

“Thelma & Louise” (1991)

Ridley Scott’s classic girl power movie starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis will never feel out-of-date.

“Una noche” (2012)

Lucy Mulloy’s riveting Cuban-set drama follows three people who attempt to take the dangerous 90-mile trek across the ocean in hopes to start a new life in Miami.

“The Warriors” (1979)

Walter Hill’s classic follows a New York City gang in a race to get back to their home turf before a rival gang gets them.

“What Just Happened” (2008)

Barry Levinson and Robert De Niro team for this twisted comedy about a Hollywood producer (De Niro) struggling to get his new movie made.

“Where to Invade Next” (2015)

Michael Moore highlights the things other countries do better than Americans — from health care to the prison system. Ironically, many of the ideas originated in the US.

“Whisky Tango Foxtrot” (2016)

Tina Fey plays a journalist trying to cover the war in Afghanistan. It’s actually a movie worth checking out.

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988)

You’re probably overdue to revisit Robert Zemeckis’ groundbreaking movie.

“Winter’s Bone” (2010)

It’s the movie that showed off the incredible acting ability of Jennifer Lawrence, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

“Your Sister’s Sister” (2011)

Mark Duplass and Emily Blunt plays friends who want to be a little more than that. But things get complicated when Rosemarie DeWitt, who plays Blunt’s sister, enters the picture.

“Zero Days” (2016)

Alex Gibney’s looks at the Stuxnet virus in this documentary that will make you want to go protect your computer with every anti-virus program known to man.

“Zodiac” (2007)

David Fincher’s masterpiece is a marvel to watch not just for its perfect story but its impeccable cinematography.