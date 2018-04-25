Tesla has a new customer for its electric Semi — here are all the companies that have ordered the big rig (TSLA, PEP, WMT, BUD, SYY, R, JBHT, UPS, FDX)

news
- City Furniture joins major companies like Pepsi, Walmart, and Anheuser-Busch as early customers for Tesla's new electric trucks.
Tesla has received a new customer for its electric big-rig, the Semi.
On Sunday, the furniture retailer City Furniture announced on Twitter that it had reserved five Tesla Semis. The company said it plans to use the trucks to carry merchandise from its distribution center in Tamarac, Florida, to a forthcoming distribution facility located in Central Florida.
"We expect all-electric trucks to change the playing field in the years ahead," City Furniture chief operating officer Andrew Koenig said in a statement. "Based on the ROI we’ve already seen by converting most of our delivery fleet to alternative fuel vehicles, we anticipate the Tesla Semis will bring major savings in energy costs and maintenance, while taking performance and reliability to a level that hasn’t yet existed."
While some had doubts about Tesla's ability to break into the trucking industry before it introduced the Semi, early orders indicate Tesla may beat expectations.
The electric trucks have impressive features, including a 500-mile range per charge, the ability to travel 400 miles on a 30-minute charge, impact-resistant glass, an innovative cabin design, and the ability to go from 0-60 mph in five seconds without any cargo and in 20 seconds while carrying 80,000 pounds of cargo. But Tesla will ultimately be judged on the number of clients who buy and use the trucks over the long term.
These are the companies who have placed orders for the Tesla Semi so far:
- Walmart: One of the first major companies to reserve the trucks, the retailer has made aggressive investments in technology in recent years as part of its effort to compete with Amazon.
- Pepsi: Pepsi previously had the largest Semi order, reserving 100 trucks in December.
- Anheuser-Busch: The brewer announced it ordered 40 Semis in December.
- FedEx: The transportation service announced that it reserved 20 Semis in March.
- Sysco: The food distributor has reserved 50 Semis.
- UPS: The delivery company placed the largest Semi order to date, reserving 125 trucks in December.
- DHL: The transportation and logistics company has reserved 10 Semis to add to its fleet.
- Meijer: Based in Michigan, the grocery chain has ordered four of the electric trucks.
- Ryder: The transportation company reserved an unspecified number of Semis in November.
- J.B. Hunt: The trucking company is set to purchase "multiple" Semis, but hasn't revealed the exact number.
- Asko: The Norwegian food distribution company has ordered 10 Semis.
- Posten Norge: The Norwegian postal service ordered an unspecified number of Semis.
- Flexport: Ryan Peterson, the freight company's CEO, announced the company has ordered one Semi.
- JK Moving: The independent moving company has reserved four Semis.
- Loblaw: After ordering 25 Semis, the Canadian supermarket chain announced plans to make its trucking fleet 100% electric by 2030.
- Fercam: Based in Italy, the trucking company has reserved a single Semi.
- Girteka Logistics: Not to be outdone by Fercam, the European transportation company also announced its plans to invest in one of Tesla's electric trucks.
- Fortigo Freight Services: The Canadian logistics company reserved one Semi.
- Best Transportation: The shipping company also ordered one Semi.
- Mecca & Son Trucking: According to Jalopnik, this trucking company has reserved one Semi.
- TCI Transportation: The truck rental and leasing company has reserved 50 Semis.
- City Furniture: The furniture retailer has reserved five Semis.