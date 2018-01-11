Tech :  YouTube star Logan Paul's upcoming movie has been put on hold because of his dead body video (GOOG, GOOGL)

news

YouTube is placing Logan Paul's next movie, "The Thinning: New World Order," on hold.

He's also been removed from Google Preferred, YouTube's top advertising program.

Earlier this week, YouTube had promised "further consequences" for Paul following a now-infamous video featuring a dead body.



22-year-old YouTube star Logan Paul's next movie — which was supposed to debut on the platform's YouTube Red subscription service — is getting put on hold, following Paul's posting of a notorious video featuring a dead body, according to multiple press reports.

The movie in question, "The Thinning: New World Order" was supposed to be the follow-up to Paul's 2016 YouTube Red original "The Thinning." Paul also won't appear in the upcoming fourth season of the YouTube Red original sitcom "Foursome."

Paul has also been dumped from Google Preferred, the highest-tier advertising program available for YouTube content creators to monetize their videos, according to a report in Polygon. Google Preferred "aggregates YouTube top content into easy-to-buy packages for brand advertisers," according to the site's FAQ.

Early last week, Paul uploaded a video showing the body of a man hanging from a tree in Japan's Aokigahara forest, often called the "Suicide Forest" because people are known to have killed themselves there. Paul eventually removed the video, apologized, and said he was taking a break from vlogging.

More than 400,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking YouTube to remove Paul's channel. As of this article's publishing, Paul has approximately 15.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

On Tuesday, YouTube made a statement on Paul's video, saying that "we are looking at further consequences" for the vlogging star. Those consequences seem to be coming to pass.

YouTube did not immediately return a request for comment.