Tech :  Your partner could be cheating on you if they have one of these apps

Gone are the days when one could catch a cheating partner by snooping through their emails, texts or browser history.

Today’s unfaithful partners are far too tech-savvy to leave an obvious trace.

These are the ones to be wary of if you see them on your partner’s phone:

Tinder

You may be 100% right to say that if your partner has this app on their smartphone, they are exploring other options or may have wandering eyes.

This dating and hookup app allows the user to swipe right or left to express interest or disinterest in another user.

Ashley Madison

The official app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Ashley Madison has recently increased its security and the platform promises greater discretion than Tinder.

OkCupid

The app called OkCupid on a user’s smartphone gives them an option to explore suiting mates. The virtual cupid began as a website and now has its own app available for download.

Pure

Names could be very deceptive! The full name is, Pure: Adult Dating Hookup App, alluding to connecting 'open minded' people who want to have casual sex.

The app requires nothing but a selfie and once uploaded, the user is notified of those who want to meet with them.

CoverMe

This app is made for private text messaging and calling. It can also lock and hide photos on your device accessible only by a password.

Secret Photo Album

If you were snooping on your partner’s phone looking for signs of cheating, would you ever bother opening the calculator? Exactly.

Once opened, the app looks exactly like a native smartphone calculator but after you enter the right password, it reveals itself to be a store of secret images which never appear in your phone’s main photo library.