You have to see 'Mario Kart' in VR, which is a real thing that you can play

Tech You have to see 'Mario Kart' in VR, which is a real thing that you can play

  Published:
What's more fun than playing a round of "Mario Kart" with friends? Literally inhabiting the body of Super Mario, obviously, and throwing green shells with your actual hands!

That's the goal with "Mario Kart GP VR," a real "Mario Kart" game being made. Look at this madness:

The game is a virtual reality adaptation of the already very fun "Mario Kart GP" — an arcade racing game that uses pedals and a steering wheel, like the kind you see in movie theater lobbies based on the "Fast & the Furious" movies. Though the "Mario Kart" arcade machines originate in Japan, they often appear in American arcades (and movie theater lobbies).

The twist with "Mario Kart GP VR," of course, is that you're also wearing a VR headset. You're literally inhabiting Mario, or Luigi, or Peach, or Yoshi, and you're literally throwing green shells and bananas at your opponents. A motion sensor attaches to your wrist while playing, thus allowing the game to track you using items.

It's not clear when the game will launch, or if it will come to the United States — it's only slated for release in Japan at the moment. Notably, though this is an officially licensed project from Nintendo, the game is actually being made by another Japanese game developer: Namco, the company behind classics like "Pac-Man" and "Tekken."

Check out the latest video of "Mario Kart GP VR" in action right here — it's beyond worth your time:

