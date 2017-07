The Foldio3 is a mini photo studio that is perfect for product photography.

It has optional extras of "Halo Bars", these can be added to reduce shadows, and a 360° turntable for 360° photographs.

You can pre-order the Foldio3, Halo Bars, and 360° turntable for £190 on Kickstarter, the Foldio3 alone is £85.

Produced by Leon Siciliano