Tech :  You can now get the OnePlus 5 in gold

You can now get the OnePlus 5 in gold

You can now get the OnePlus 5 in gold

One of the best Android phones you can buy gets the gold color treatment.

(OnePlus)
One of the best Android smartphones you can buy now comes in a classy gold color.

OnePlus announced on Monday that it's released a "Soft Gold" limited edition of its OnePlus 5 phone. The company is only making the version in "select quantities," it said in a blog post. It didn't make clear exactly how many it plans to make.

The "Soft Gold" OnePlus 5 is only available in the base model of the phone, which comes with 6GB of RAM. That version was previously only available in a dark gray color. Despite the new color choice, the model's price will stay the same — $479.

The more powerful model, which comes with 8GB of RAM, is still only available in black. OnePlus said it has no plans to make a golden version of that model.

Check out the new gold-colored OnePlus 5:

The "Soft Gold" edition of the OnePlus 5 has a matte finish that resembles the gold version of the iPhone 7.

It's the only color option for the OnePlus 5 that also includes a white front.

Before the "Soft Gold" OnePlus 5, you could only get the phone in "Slate Gray" and "Midnight Black."

Both of those versions have black fronts.

The company says it takes an average of 180 days to create the phone's "Soft Gold" finish.

The only OnePlus 5 model that comes in the gold color is the base version of the phone, which has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It's identical to the gray model in all but appearance.

At $479, the gold model costs the same as the base gray OnePlus 5. You can buy it from the OnePlus website now.

Check out the OnePlus website if you want to buy the gold OnePlus 5.



