Tech You can now buy a replica of Mark Zuckerberg's crazy expensive plain grey t-shirt for $46 (FB)

If you've seen a photo of Mark Zuckerberg from the past few years, you've most likely seen him wearing a plain grey t-shirt.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Mark Zuckerberg, heartland tourist and Facebook's CEO, is famous for wearing the same thing every day.

If you've seen a photo Zuckerberg from the past few years, you've most likely seen him wearing a grey shirt, blue hoodie, jeans, and Nikes.

He has a closet full of grey t-shirts:

(Facebook)

Zuckerberg doesn't just wear any old plain grey Hanes t-shirt, though. His are special ordered from Brunello Cucinelli, and reportedly cost between $300 and $400. A few years ago, H&M rolled out a joke "Zuckerberg collection," but that's not on sale anymore.

Klaus Buchroithner, CEO of Vresh Clothing, decided to study Zuckerberg's shirt closely, and make a replica of it, or as "as close to the original as possible" without being the same exact item — kind of like how Instagram rolls out new features.

Buchroithner looked at the fabric, the color, and even the length of the t-shirt while crafting the replica.

Now the "Zuckerberg Shirt" is on sale for 40 euros, or about $46. They're made in Italy and all profits go to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic company funded by the Facebook fortune that sometimes invests in startups.

Here are the "specs" for the "Zuckerberg Shirt:"

Fabric 100% mercerized combed cotton, Made in Italy (extra soft)
Weight 180g per m² (20% more than industry standard)
Color zucker-grey tones, melange (sale e pepe)
Stitching double-stitched with PEGASUS EX3215-03 Serger

And here's Buchroithner wearing his 40-Euro shirt:

