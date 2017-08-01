Home > Business Insider > Tech >

You can finally buy Nintendo's new $80 mini Super Nintendo later this month

You can finally buy Nintendo's new $80 mini Super Nintendo later this month

Ever since Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition, fans have been frantically looking for a chance to reserve one.

It's easy to understand why: The SNES Classic Edition is a miniaturized version of the original console that works with modern televisions, yet it costs just $80 and comes with 21 games packed in. Better yet: One of those games is the never-before-released "Star Fox 2." When the console launches in September, demand is expected to be very high.

Just look at this adorable little Super Nintendo. Of course people want it. play

Just look at this adorable little Super Nintendo. Of course people want it.

(Nintendo)

Thus, potential buyers have been anxiously anticipating the ability to pre-order the system. It looks like they'll have the chance come late August, when Nintendo says various retailers will open up pre-orders. Nintendo announced as much on Tuesday via Facebook:

"We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month. A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year."

It's not clear which retailers that will be just yet, but we expect the usual suspects like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Of note, Nintendo says the console will be shipped "throughout the balance of the calendar year." That means the SNES Classic Edition is already a limited-edition product; it'll end its production run when 2017 ends, just like the NES Classic Edition before it.

Some of the 21 games coming to the Super NES Classic Edition when it launches on September 29. play

Some of the 21 games coming to the Super NES Classic Edition when it launches on September 29.

(Nintendo)

The SNES Classic Edition otherwise launches on September 29, and will be available through the end of the year — if you can find one.

