Tech :  You can back this Alexa-powered Terminator smart speaker on Kickstarter — and bring us one step closer to the robot apocalypse

Why wait for Amazon's smart voice assistant Alexa to take over the world when you can just get straight to the point.

You can now pre-order a smart speaker that's built in the shape of the head of the human killing robots from "The Terminator" series. The polished alloy gadget is a dead-ringer for the ones that tormented Sarah Connor, only it's voiced and powered by Alexa, not Arnold Schwarzenegger or — worse yet — Skynet.

, err, AC Worldwide, an England-based audio products startup, on Friday launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its new smart speaker. Check it out:

The Terminator T-800 smart speaker is modeled after the T-800 robots from "The Terminator" films. That's the robot Schwarzenegger depicted.

Each of the T-800 speaker's eyes is illuminated with a red light to replicate the T-800 robot's menacing gaze. The gadget's left eye also contains a high-definition camera.

Yes, with your funding, you can give Alexa — via the T-800 speaker — the gift of sight, which should accelerate its efforts to kill off the human race.

The T-800 will even come with motion sensing so it can keep an eye out for intruders ... or study your behavior before it strikes.

You can apply a filter to shots taken with the speaker's camera to replicate the T-800's head-up display.

The device itself seems pretty big, much larger than the Amazon Echo.

The gadget looks like it's slightly larger than the average human head.

Here's Amazon's Echo for comparison.

Much like Amazon's Echo, the T-800 is a Bluetooth speaker that connects to your WiFi network.

The T-800 has a tweeter and subwoofer to produce "crisp, clear sound and powerful bass," according to the speaker's Kickstarter page. In case you don't have a Bluetooth-compatible music player, the device comes with an auxiliary port.

It also has a built-in microphone for voice calls.

As with an Echo, you can command Alexa on the T-800 to control smart home devices like thermostats, door locks, and alarms, as well as ask The Terminator about the weather.

But who's kidding whom? Alexa inside the T-800 will soon be asking you about the weather.

As of Friday, you have 29 days to fund The Terminator on Kickstarter.

To encourage you to put its killer robot in your home, Cyberdyne AC Worldwide is offering an early bird special discount on the T-800; you can pre-order it now for around $316. When the campaign is over, AC Worldwide will charge more than $400 for the speaker bot.

The company will ship the T-800 just about everywhere. It expect to start mailing out its Terminators in February.

At the time of writing, about $7,600 has been pledged towards AC Worldwide's $176,572 funding goal for The Terminator T-800.

Check out AC Worldwide's video about "The Terminator" speaker with Alexa.