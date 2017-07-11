Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Wonder Woman will fight the Russians in the sequel — and Chris Pine could return

Tech Wonder Woman will fight the Russians in the sequel — and Chris Pine could return

  • Published:

The "Wonder Woman" sequel will take place during the Cold War in the 1980s, with Diana facing off against the Soviet Union.

Wonder Woman play

Wonder Woman

(Warner Bros. Pictures)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Since Diana Prince's first outing was a period piece set in World War I, some thought that the "Wonder Woman" sequel would take the Amazon back to the present, as seen in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and the upcoming "Justice League."

But it sounds like DC is sticking to what worked the first time: a period piece.

According to The Wrap, the "Wonder Woman" sequel will take place during the Cold War in the 1980s, with Diana facing off against the Soviet Union, while probably donning teased hair and leg warmers to blend in.

Perhaps inspired by FX's Cold War drama "The Americans," or maybe by Netflix's very 80's comedy "Glow," Geoff Johns (the president of DC Entertainment) is developing the script with director Patty Jenkins, who is in talks to return. Jenkins return, however, isn't official yet. Chris Pine, who played Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman," is reportedly optioned by Warner Brothers to appear in the sequel, which is interesting information to know if you've seen the movie.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Tech

"Fuller House."
Tech The top 10 shows on Netflix moms 'sneak-binge' throughout the day
amazon jeff bezos
Tech Amazon Prime will soon be more popular than cable TV, as Amazon spends $4.5 billion on TV shows and movies
Louis Vuitton's nearly $3,000 smartwatch is aimed at world travelers.
Tech Louis Vuitton just launched the most expensive Android smartwatches in the world, which start at $2,450
Sleep is even more important than we thought.
Tech Not getting enough sleep could increase your risk of dementia