Tech :  Why the world cannot do without Internet in one minute

  • Published:

This means the world may never be able to detach itself from the Internet of things again.

Internet is fast becoming an ecosystem with different habitat and specie of products. play

(Datafloq)
Everyone around the world is in one way or the other connected to the digital environment. Some are connected by the nature of their occupation, learning process and some for social integration.

As at today, there are about 5 billion Internet users in the world. And in a matter of 60 seconds, over 500,000 people are actively engaged on various digital platforms.

Most of these that happen may not be clear to us, but they can be deployed for products and business planning, growth and public communication.

The phenomenon called Internet of things is bigger than our imagination. play

(I-Scoop)

In a research report by Smartinsights, it estimated that massive contents are uploaded online on a minute basis. This may explain why some content marketing campaign has limited impact on the product or brand it aimed at positioning.

In Africa, some of the big corporation are leveraging the Internet to build a generation of consumers of their products and services. Hence, traditional business should join to take the opportunity of access to its target market.

If someone still believes joining the digital race is irrelevant, just inform the individual that in one minute 900 thousand people log in to Facebook. Having a 0.001% of this population would mean the business survival and growth can be achieved.

Various social media platforms are fast becoming an habitat with its population. play

(Lorilewis)

Within the space of that time, 3.5 million searches are made through Google by people, $751,522 value of transactions are executed e-commerce platforms.

Around 4.1 million YouTube videos are watched, 342,000 Apps are downloaded by new users, 1.8 million snaps are created on Snapchats, 46,200 posts are made on Instagram and 452,000 tweets are sent.

According to Oladipo Akinkugbe, a Digital Media Strategist with RDM Nigeria, "Internet is fast becoming an Ecosystem or habitat. Hence, most businesses see it as a way to connect with their target consumers where they spend most of their time."

You should consider placing your products and services on either of these platforms. The Internet is the next marketplace.

