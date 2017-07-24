Tech :  Why Missandei and Grey Worm's intimate scene on 'Game of Thrones' is a 'really big deal'

Warning: Spoilers if you have not seen "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode two.

After nearly four seasons of undeniable chemistry between Grey Worm and Missandei, the two finally revealed their feelings for each other on "Game of Thrones," Sunday night.

Grey Worm and Missandei's romantic confessions lead to an ultra-intimate sex scene, which is sure to be one of this season's most passionate. Sex is hardly a rare occurrence on "Game of Thrones," but Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what made Missandei and Grey Worm's sex scene particularly special:

“There’s something unique about it purely because of Grey Worm’s situation — his brutal history of being mutilated — there’s a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love. For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn’t really care. She just loves him and that intimacy they’ve shared comes to a head.”

The mutilation Emmanuel is referring to, is Grey Worm's castration. All Unsullied soldiers are eunuchs, castrated at a young age, and Grey Worm is no exception.

Grey Worm himself is hesitant to engage with Missandei sexually, until she reassures him that she doesn't care about the fact that he was castrated. As Emmanuel states this moment is a "really big deal" for Missandei and Grey Worm because it shows these normally very reserved characters allowing themselves to be vulnerable, and act on the feelings they've had for each the past four seasons, despite their reservations.

Grey Worm and Missandei's sex scene also communicates that sex, and intimacy, isn't limited or defined by one sexual act. Grey Worm and Missandei, undeterred by Grey Worm's castration, emphasize that sex does not rely solely on male genitalia, and that sexual satisfaction can be achieved in numerous ways.