Tech :  Why Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks you won’t be getting smart glasses any time soon (AAPL)

The leader of the world's most valuable company told The Independent that the technologies required to develop smart glasses aren't yet good enough. He specifically called out the display, which is arguably the most important component in smart glasses.

Smart glasses could allow people to walk around and browse the internet, get directions, make video calls, take photos, and play games, without having to pull out their smartphone.

When asked about smart glasses, Cook reportedly said: "There are rumours and stuff about companies working on those — we obviously don't talk about what we're working on.

"But today I can tell you the technology itself doesn’t exist to do that in a quality way. The display technology required, as well as putting enough stuff around your face — there's huge challenges with that.

"The field of view, the quality of the display itself, it’s not there yet. And as with all of its products, Apple will only ship something if it feels it can do it 'in a quality way.'"

He reportedly went on to say that Apple doesn't "give a rats" about being first to develop technologies, emphasising that the company is more concerned about quality and user experience.

"Anything you would see on the market any time soon would not be something any of us would be satisfied with," he told The Independent. "Nor do I think the vast majority of people would be satisfied."

Cook's comments come after hardware rival Google stopped selling its own augmented reality glasses, known as Google Glass.

While Cook refused to say whether Apple is actively looking at developing its own smart glasses, patent filings like this one show that the devices are on the company's radar.