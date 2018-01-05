Tech :  Who will win big at the 2018 Golden Globes — and who should win

news

On Sunday night, the biggest stars in TV and movies unite for the silliest and most thrilling awards show of the season: the Golden Globes.

2017 was a great year for both film and television, so the competition is fierce. It's hard to know who to root for, and a little difficult to predict, especially because the Golden Globes has a history of being unpredictable, with some quirky choices in nominees and winners.

In movies, Guillermo del Toro's creature love story "The Shape of Water" led everyone with seven nominations this year. Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" each have six.

In television, the frontrunners are Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" in the drama category, Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for comedy, and HBO's "Big Little Lies" for miniseries. But that doesn't mean they're the only shows that will win: the Golden Globes is a mixed bag every year, so anything could happen — such as Freddie Highmore winning best actor for "The Good Doctor," one of the worst reviewed new shows of 2017.

Here's who we think will be winners (and who should win) at the 2018 Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Who will win: "The Post"

You can't underplay the fact that this award is being handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press. Journalists love movies about journalists. Spielberg's movie has a good chance to take home the top prize of the night.

Who should win: "Dunkirk"

There honestly was no better made movie this year. Everything about Christopher Nolan's latest movie is incredible. Hopefully the voters haven't forgotten about its greatness (it did open in the summer).

Who could surprise us: "The Shape of Water"

It has the most nominations of any movie. That could lead to a surprise by the end of the night.

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Who will win: Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

This prize usually coincides with the movie that ends up with the big prize of the night, so Spielberg will likely get it.

Who should win: Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Are you starting to see a theme here? "Dunkirk" is one of the movies Nolan will be remembered for.

Who could surprise us: Ridley Scott, "All the Money in the World"

Scott has been working the press since his shocking decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. That could lead to a surprise win.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Who will win: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Oldman delivers a performance that just screams, "Give me all the awards!"

Who should win: Gary Oldman

In a career filled with amazing performances, this is certainly one of his best.

Who could surprise us: Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

It's supposedly his final acting performance. That could have hooked voters to give him a fond farewell.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Who will win: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

This is a tough one, but Franco might get the prize. He gives a hilarious performance as "The Room" director/star Tommy Wiseau. One that makes you laugh and feel for him. It's a hard feat and he might get rewarded for it.

Who should win: Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

We can debate all day if "Get Out" should even be in this category, but it's in there and Daniel is great in the movie. Would be nice if his talents were recognized.

Who could surprise us: Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Carell would be the safe choice in this category. And the HFP is known for shocking wins.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Who will win: Meryl Streep, "The Post"

I just have this feeling "The Post" is going to have a big night. Streep has always been a favorite of the HFP.

Who should win: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Without uttering a single word, Hawkins delivers one of the best performances of the year. She deserves the award.

Who could surprise us: Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

This one would really be a surprise. Williams is great in the movie, but did she get enough votes?

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Who will win: Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Robbie gives her best performance to date as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. Playing the character from her teens to middle age, and mixing drama and comedy while doing it, she will probably win.

Who should win: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

A powerful performance for very different reasons. Ronan gives us a new classic high school movie character.

Who could surprise us: Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Again, would be another wow win seeing the competition in this category.

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Who will win: Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

It's scary to think that Plummer gave this performance just a day or two after agreeing to replace Kevin Spacey. He really gives the performance that powers the movie.

Who should win: Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Regardless if he wins, Hammer delivers a performance that puts him in the running for major leading roles for the future.

Who could surprise us: "Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

If enough HFP voters got what director Sean Baker did, Dafoe's performance as a kind-hearted Florida motel manager could steal a win.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Who will win: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Janney's performance as Tonya Harding's mother is great because the performance is so evil.

Who should win: Allison Janney

Seriously, you hate her, can't get enough of her (or the bird on her shoulder). It's a career-best for Janney.

Who could surprise us: Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

If anyone can spoil Janney's night it's Metcalf. She plays a different kind of mother in "Lady Bird," but it's as powerful.

Best TV Series, Drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Who will win: "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"The Handmaid's Tale" is relevant, impeccably acted, and visionary, from the directing to the costumes to the music. It's also completely changed the game in proving that Hulu is some serious competition for Netflix, Amazon, and all the networks now.

Who should win: "The Handmaid's Tale"

Who could surprise us: "The Crown" (Netflix)

The Netflix series won the Golden Globe for best drama last year, and season two was even more intense, British, and well-acted than the first, as it went deeper into the personal lives of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and company. "The Crown" is appealing to the Hollywood Foreign Press, which tends to like stylish, glamorous, historical dramas.

Best TV Series, Comedy

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Who will win: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was basically made to win this award. The 1950s! The sets! The costumes! The music! The snappy dialogue! This is the most Golden Globes-y show we have ever seen.

Who should win: "Master of None" (Netflix)

In season two, "Master of None" really found its voice. It tells a compelling love story with a mix of excellently written and directed standalone episodes — including one about a black woman coming out to her mother, and one depicting the stories of people in New York City often not seen (a deaf woman, a doorman, a taxi driver). The show packed a lot more drama into its season than the other comedies nominated, but was still laugh-out-loud funny.

Who could surprise us: "Will & Grace" (NBC)

This wouldn't be a surprising nomination in 1998, but it's a surprising one in 2018. It would be a very Golden Globes moment if it wins.

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Who will win: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown was nominated for best actor in a miniseries last year for his performance as Chris Darden in "The People Vs O.J. Simpson," but lost to Tom Hiddleston ("The Night Manager"). Brown is the standout on "This Is Us," and his moving, emotional performance benefits everyone on it, making him one of the reasons why the show is good.

Who should win: Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

This is Odenkirk's third nomination, and he deserves a win. He's doing some of his best work on "Better Call Saul," bringing so much more to his "Breaking Bad" character than we could have imagined. His performance proves that comedians can and should be taken seriously as dramatic actors.

Who could surprise us: Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

This is the Golden Globes. Literally anything could happen.

Best Actor in a TV series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Who will win: Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace” (NBC)

In the early 2000s, McCormack was nominated five times for his role as Will Truman. He will probably win, since last year's winner, Donald Glover, is not eligible.

Who should win: Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Anderson is changing the American sitcom on "Black-ish." He is hilarious as Dre, but also has dramatic moments in episodes that address serious issues that bring more substance to his character.

Who could surprise us: Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick” (Amazon)

Kevin Bacon was fun on the mediocre "I Love Dick," but the Hollywood Foreign Press would probably love to give Kevin Bacon a Golden Globe for simply being Kevin Bacon.

Best Actress in a TV series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Who will win: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Moss' transformative role as Offred proves that she's one of the best actresses around. She added vibrancy and personality to her character, and made surprising choices (like a smile in an unexpected moment) that gave layers to Offred, an oppressed woman in one of the worst situations imaginable.

Who should win: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Unfortunately, Carrie Coon wasn't even nominated for her exquisite performance on the third and final season of HBO's "The Leftovers."

Who could surprise us: Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

It was Foy's last season on "The Crown," and she was incredible. Foy won last year, so there's a big chance that she could win over Moss.

Best Actress in a TV series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Who will win: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Brosnahan is hilarious, fun, and at times heartbreaking in the Amazon series. Her passionate performance is what makes this show work so well.

Who should win: Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)

Season two of "Insecure" went even deeper into the lives of millennial black women in LA than season one. Issa Rae captures the aftermath of a break-up and makes her struggle to jump back into single life relatable, hilarious, and absurd in an authentic way. Rae's performance has gotten better as she grows as an actress — and as the character she plays grows as a person.

Who could surprise us: Frankie Shaw, “SMILF” (Showtime)

"SMILF" had a late fall premiere and while it was well-received, didn't get enough buzz for a lot of people to hear about it. Shaw's nomination is deserved but unexpected. If she wins, it would mean great exposure for a show that got lost somewhere in the sea of forgettable fall shows.

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Who will win: "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Big Little Lies" is a compelling, timely, and important look at strong friendships between women, as well as domestic abuse and its psychological effects. Other shows and films have covered domestic abuse, but never in the way "Big Little Lies" does. Its performances are all so good that most of the main cast has been nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, and Laura Dern.

Who should win: "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Who could surprise us: "Top of the Lake: China Girl" (Sundance)

"China Girl" was not well-received by audiences and got mixed reviews from critics, but it stars Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman and is beautifully shot, which is sometimes all you need to win a Golden Globe.

Best Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Who will win: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (FX)

McGregor's role as twins could've been a gimmick, but instead he had fun with it. His involvement made a good season a great one, without letting his performance steal the show from his co-stars including Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Who should win: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Who could surprise us: Jude Law, “The Young Pope” (HBO)

This is probably the only awards show that would award "The Young Pope" for anything.

Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Who will win: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Kidman on "Big Little Lies" is probably her best work to date. Her performance captures the cultural importance of her storyline. Celeste's conflict between leaving an abusive marriage and keeping her family together was eye-opening for people who haven't had an inside look at abusive relationships, which are often very difficult and terrifying for the victim to leave.

Who should win: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Who could surprise us: Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Kidman won the Emmy, and the Golden Globes might let Witherspoon take the win here. Witherspoon is quite popular at the Globes: she's been nominated for "Election," "Legally Blonde," "Wild," and won for "Walk the Line" in 2006.

Best Supporting Actor in TV Miniseries or TV Movie

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Who will win: Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Skarsgård's role on "Big Little Lies" was chilling. But in some moments, he was also completely charming. Kidman and Skarsgård worked together to pull off an abusive marriage, and it was beneficial to both of their Emmy-winning performances.

Who should win: David Thewlis, "Fargo" (FX)

Thewlis made a big performance as a bad guy come naturally. His understated but ambitious performance could've gone wrong in many ways, but Thewlis made it better than it likely was on the page.

Who could surprise us: David Thewlis, "Fargo"

He probably won't win, but we really want him to.

Best Supporting Actress in TV Miniseries or Movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Who will win: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

As Renata, Dern steals nearly every scene she's in, and makes an erratic, worried mother so much more than that. She's not in the show nearly as much as her costars, but her performance makes you wish she were. Simply put, Laura Dern is an American treasure.

Who should win: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Who could surprise us: Anyone else.

Ann Dowd definitely deserves a win for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale," but we think that Dern has the win by a longshot in this category. Dern's costar Shailene Woodley was great on "Big Little Lies," but her performance didn't stand out nearly as much compared to Dern's.