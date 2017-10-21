Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Where, when, and how to watch this weekend's meteor shower created by Halley's Comet

These maps will show the best places in the US to watch the Orionid meteor shower made from Halley's Comet.

Following is a transcript of the video.

The Orionid meteor shower is happening this weekend. It produces some of the brightest meteors all year.

The most meteors will fall between Oct. 20-22. Expect to see between 10-30 meteors an hour. The best time to spot them is around 1:30 am each night.

By this time, the Moon will have set. Its absence provides darker skies to enjoy the show. But watch out for the weather.

Cloudy skies will be rolling across the US this weekend. Here are the best and worst places to watch on Oct 20, 21, and 22.

What makes the Orionids so special is where they come from. They're actually debris from the famous Halley's Comet.

For the best show, find a safe, dark place away from city lights. Many meteors will appear to come from the Orion constellation.

But experts advise to look away from Orion. That way, you'll spot the meteors with the longest tails. Happy meteor hunting!

