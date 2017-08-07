Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech WhatsApp was the most downloaded app for Android last month — see all top 10 (FB)

When it comes to screen real estate on Android devices, Facebook and its family of apps rule the roost. As seen in a chart from Statista, Facebook is far ahead of the competition in Android app downloads. The four most downloaded apps are all owned by Facebook. Combined, these Facebook apps racked up 297 million downloads last month.

According to Priori Data, WhatsApp is the breakaway star of the group with 103.64 million downloads. Facebook acquired the messaging service in February 2014 for $19 billion. The app has grown even bigger since the acquisition. In a blog post from July 26, WhatsApp said it had 1 billion daily active users sending 55 billion messages every day.

