Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

What you need to know in advertising today

Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

Signage is seen at a YouTube stand at the Labour Party Conference venue in Brighton, Britain play

Signage is seen at a YouTube stand at the Labour Party Conference venue in Brighton, Britain

(Thomson Reuters)
YouTube's new slate of ad-supported original series are generating a decent, if unremarkable, amount of viewership.

But these squeaky-clean shows are likely performing a far more crucial role than yielding water-cooler chatter — namely, making spooked advertisers feel good about YouTube again.

In other news:

Inside Havas New York, an advertising company which has its own dedicated meditation room and weekly farmer's market. The agency's emphasis on healthy, holistic living and clean eating is a passion project of its chief creative officer Harry Bernstein.

Amazon devices were a hit with consumers over the holidays. The Alexa app was the top Android and iOS app on Christmas day, and Amazon says its hardware devices had their "best holiday yet, with tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices sold worldwide."

The Library of Congress won't be archiving every public tweet anymore: After December 31, 2017, "the Library will continue to acquire tweets but will do so on a very selective basis."

HQ Trivia has delayed the release of its Android app: After missing its initial Christmas deadline, the popular live trivia app announced it was aiming to get the app in the hands of Android users on January 1st, 2018.

Check out Business Insider's 10 Best Ads as well as 10 Worst Ads of 2017.

