Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

Starting Wednesday, NBC News will produce a show called "Stay Tuned" twice a day for Snapchat's 166 million users. Each edition will cover the biggest news stories of the day and be a crisp two to three minutes in length.

As the first daily video series to air on Snapchat, "Stay Tuned" is the latest development in parent Snap Inc.'s nascent efforts to become a destination for exclusive shows. The company hopes to air up to three shows per day by the end of the year.

In other news:

Facebook is going to let publishers start charging readers to view stories. The social network has started briefing publishers on the forthcoming subscription service and hopes to start testing it by October, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon has launched a shoppable social network called Spark. The experience is similar to scrolling through your Instagram feed, except in this case everything is set up so you can click on an image and buy the items in it.

How Halo Top – last summer's trendiest ice-cream brand – plans to take on big players like Ben & Jerry’s. The brand hopes its focus on a marketing strategy that includes social media, cross-branded partnerships and its first ever ad campaign will help it face competitors.

Ad tech company Rocket Fuel sold for a fraction of its peak $2 billion valuation, and it marks the end of an era. Here's why Rocket Fuel and companies of its ilk are crashing down to earth.

Audi is under fire for ad that compares finding a wife to buying a used car. The ad has gone viral on social media, with thousands of Chinese consumers calling it sexist and demeaning to women.

Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive are in merger talks, the Wall Street Journal reports. The coming together of the two, if successful, could form a nonfiction programming behemoth, an attractive bet for advertisers.

Dipanshu Sharma, the CEO of ad tech company GroundTruth, which recently rebranded from xAd, has resigned, reports Recode. Sharma resigned on Monday, “amid an investigation into allegations of violations of company policy,” according to an email sent to staff.

