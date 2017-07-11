Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

Three years since its launch, Casper has managed to not only disrupt the mattress business, but also advertising, thanks to its clever mix of tech, design, content and ingenuous digital hacks to make sleep worth talking about.

The $300 million company has been hard at work trying to convince consumers that sleep is a pursuit as worthy as exercise or eating. And that means a diversified yet integrated marketing strategy, focusing on everything from traditional out-of-home advertising to digital and social media efforts.

In other news:

Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza is creating buzz for some of its toughest competitors. According to data crunched by marketing technology company Amobee, other brands, including Best Buy are also getting a boost, grabbing the attention of digital audiences.

A startup promising everyday household items for $3 could wreak havoc on TV advertising. The startup, called Brandless, promises to create a "Procter & Gamble for millennials."

Why advertisers should pay attention to Snapchat's new maps feature. Snapchat is putting together the building blocks for a powerful location-based ad business, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

How brands can survive the decline of the TV ad business. If brands want to better ensure their ads are being seen by TV viewers, they need to find a way to sync their TV ads with digital and social media.

Unilever’s Dove brand made a marketing misstep earlier this month with an ad in the U.K., and has now decided to pull it, Campaign reports. "Our message in this instance has not come across as we intended," said the marketer in a statement.