Tech We're all addicted to smartphones — but many of us are trying to curb our habit

It's clear we're addicted to our smartphones. We're on them soon after we wake up. We check them dozens of times a day, not only when we're at work or shopping, but when we're supposedly watching TV, spending time with friends, or, most dangerously, when we're driving. And many of us are still using them up until the moment we turn out the lights for bed – and sometimes even after that.

But even as attached as we've become, many of us are starting to reappraise our relationships with our smartphones. A little less than half of us have tried to limit our smartphone use, according to a recent study from Deloitte, charted for us by Statista. Among the top ways we're trying to reclaim our lives from our handheld computers: keeping a smartphone in a purse or pocket and turning off notifications.

BI Graphics_01.03.2018_Tech_CoD COTD play

BI Graphics_01.03.2018_Tech_CoD COTD

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

