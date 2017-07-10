Home > Business Insider > Tech >

We drop tested the old Nokia 3310 – and it survived a fall from a fourth-storey window

We drop tested the old Nokia 3310 – and it survived a fall from a fourth-storey window

The old Nokia 3310 has legendary status for its durability so we decided to get our hands on one and see just how robust it was.

The tests involved a drop from pocket height, a drop from shoulder height, a first-floor drop, a fourth-floor drop and just to make sure, we also smashed it against a brick wall.

The Nokia 3310 had somewhat of a revival in the UK after an improved version of the phone was relaunched in May 2017. We also tested that phone's durability in a separate video - click here to see how that fared.

Produced and filmed by Leon Siciliano. Special thanks to David Ibekwe and Claudia Romeo.

