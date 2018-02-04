Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  We compared the calories in popular foods and alcoholic drinks — and it reveals a truth about weight gain

  Published: , Refreshed:

A margarita has roughly the same calorie and carbohydrate content as a plain bagel while a pint of cider is roughly equal to a slice of cheese pizza.

null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)
  • Alcoholic drinks can be a significant source of carbohydrates and sugar.
  • A pint of cider has roughly the same number of calories and grams of carbs as a slice of cheese pizza.
  • Several studies have documented a link between heavy drinking and weight gain.


Alcohol is not a low-calorie food.

It's no surprise, then, that researchers have documented links between heavy drinking and weight gain.

Aside from alcohol's high calorie count, several other factors may contribute to the tendency for people to put on weight when they drink regularly — from underestimating how much is going into a glass to eating more food while drinking.

Alcohol can also be a significant source of the carbohydrates and sugar in your diet. Scroll to find out your favorite drinks stack up:

null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


null play

null

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


null
