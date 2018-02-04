Tech :  We compared the calories in popular foods and alcoholic drinks — and it reveals a truth about weight gain

A margarita has roughly the same calorie and carbohydrate content as a plain bagel while a pint of cider is roughly equal to a slice of cheese pizza.
Alcohol is not a low-calorie food.
It's no surprise, then, that researchers have documented links between heavy drinking and weight gain.
Aside from alcohol's high calorie count, several other factors may contribute to the tendency for people to put on weight when they drink regularly — from underestimating how much is going into a glass to eating more food while drinking.
Alcohol can also be a significant source of the carbohydrates and sugar in your diet. Scroll to find out your favorite drinks stack up: