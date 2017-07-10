Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Watch the trailer for 'The Deuce,' a new HBO show starring James Franco about 1970s New York and the adult film industry

Tech Watch the trailer for 'The Deuce,' a new HBO show starring James Franco about 1970s New York and the adult film industry

  Published:

HBO's 'The Duece' starring James Franco, set in 1970s New York City, focuses on the legalization and rise of the porn industry.

James Franco on HBO's "The Deuce" play

James Franco on HBO's "The Deuce"

(YouTube/HBO)
HBO just released the first trailer for "The Deuce," a new series from David Simon, creator of "The Wire." The show, set in 1970s New York City, focuses on the legalization and rise of the porn industry.

"The Deuce" stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, with recurring roles from Zoe Kazan, David Krumholtz, and Ralph Macchio.

The first trailer gives us a glimpse at Franco's porn stache, as well as both characters he plays (they're twins). The trailer also teases the gritty (and accurate) look of 1970s New York City.

The show will explore the rise of HIV, the drug epidemic, the real estate boom, and police efforts to crack down on the newly legal adult film industry.

Simon created "The Deuce" with novelist George Pelecanos, who also wrote on "The Wire." The first season premieres September 10th on HBO.

Watch the trailer below:

