Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Watch a Tesla employee use a Model X to pull a semi truck up a hill in the snow (TSLA)

Tech Watch a Tesla employee use a Model X to pull a semi truck up a hill in the snow (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Tesla Model X looks like it didn't have much trouble with the task.

Tesla Model X play

Tesla Model X

(Tesla)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • A Tesla employee used a Model X to pull a semi truck out of the snow in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
  • A Facebook comment attached to a video of the feat indicated that the Model X didn't have much trouble with the task.
  • Another comment revealed that the Model X pulled the truck up a hill. However, it's unclear if this was a publicity stunt.


While Tesla's electric semi truck, the Semi, is still a few years away, the company's electric SUV showed off the kind of power you'd expect from a much larger vehicle on Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In the wake of the bomb cyclone that's brought frigid temperatures to the East Coast, a Tesla Model X appeared to pull a semi truck out of the snow on Wednesday night.

The driver Ben Spreen said in a Facebook comment attached to the video that the SUV didn't have much trouble performing the task. But Spreen is a Tesla customer experience employee, according to his LinkedIn profile, so it's possible this could have been a staged stunt.

"No power limited at all. That really wasn't hard on the car. I've driven it much harder without heat-soaking," Spreen wrote.

In another comment, Spreen said that the Model X pulled the semi truck up a hill.

While Tesla's cars continue to get high marks from their owners, the company continues to have trouble producing its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3. On Wednesday, the company announced it didn't come close to reaching its 2017 production targets for the vehicle, so it will be worth watching to see if the company can solve its production issues in 2018.

Top 3

1 Tech The Dutch plan to build the world's biggest wind farm, complete...bullet
2 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
3 Tech You've been charging your smart phone wrongbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Seth Meyers hosts the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Tech This year you'll finally be able to stream the Golden Globes — here's how
A pedestrian walking through blinding snow across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Thursday.
Tech Photos show the East Coast frozen over as temperatures drop in the wake of the 'bomb cyclone'
A Japanese soccer fan wipes her tears as Japan loses their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Colombia, at a public viewing event in Tokyo.
Tech 9 signs Japan has become a 'demographic time bomb'
Screen Shot 2018 01 05 at 11.55.02 AM
Tech The New York Times is taking a big swing at the first major event of Hollywood's awards season