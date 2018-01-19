Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Videos show a powerful winter storm that wreaked havoc across Europe

  Published: , Refreshed:

At least eight have died from chaos caused by winds reaching up to 140 kph (87 mph).

(REUTERS/Eric Miller)
A powerful winter storm caused mayhem across Europe on Thursday, with snow and winds reaching up to 140 kph (87 mph) in some areas of the Netherlands, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

The storm affected air and land transport across countries.

Amsterdam's busy Schiphol airport briefly suspended flights and closed two of its three departure halls after its roof plates were blown away by strong winds over the departure terminal.

It's flagship airline KLM suspended or canceled several flights to and from Amsterdam.

Eight people, including two firefighters, were killed across Germany, Brussels, and the Netherlands as heavy winds caused trees to fall and traffic accidents to spike, the BBC reported.

Videos showing the powerful storm were shared on social media.

Trucks were overturned on highways:

Roofs were ripped off of buildings:

Metal structures were completely blown over:

Pedestrians and cyclists clung to traffic posts:

Gale-force winds made it difficult to walk:

Business Insider Netherlands contributed to this report.

