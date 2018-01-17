Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Video shows a meteorite exploding in the sky near Detroit with the force of a 2.0 earthquake

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Video shows drivers witnessing the meteorite appearing to head straight towards them before exploding and disappearing in the night sky.

detroit new haven michigan meteorite play

detroit new haven michigan meteorite

(Screenshot via YouTube)
The US Geological Survey confirmed that a meteorite had exploded in the sky near New Haven, Michigan, about 40 miles northeast of Detroit, on Tuesday night.

The USGS said the explosion caused enough force to register as a magnitude-2.0 earthquake.

Video posted on social media Tuesday night shows drivers witnessing a flying rock that emitted a bright light in the night sky before disintegrating. Some videos showed it appearing to head straight toward some vehicles driving on a freeway before it disappeared.

Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV reported receiving "hundreds of calls" from viewers around 8:15 p.m. local time to report the phenomenon.

Watch it unfold below:

