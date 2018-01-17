Tech :  Video shows a meteorite exploding in the sky near Detroit with the force of a 2.0 earthquake

news

The US Geological Survey confirmed that a meteorite had exploded in the sky near New Haven, Michigan, about 40 miles northeast of Detroit, on Tuesday night.

The USGS said the explosion caused enough force to register as a magnitude-2.0 earthquake.

Video posted on social media Tuesday night shows drivers witnessing a flying rock that emitted a bright light in the night sky before disintegrating. Some videos showed it appearing to head straight toward some vehicles driving on a freeway before it disappeared.

Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV reported receiving "hundreds of calls" from viewers around 8:15 p.m. local time to report the phenomenon.

Watch it unfold below: