Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Uber's leaked financials show the company is still growing — but it's also losing money

Tech Uber's leaked financials show the company is still growing — but it's also losing money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber plans to go public by 2019 — here's a look at where its financials are at now, according to a recent leak to The Wall Street Journal.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. play

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Uber's third-quarter financials have leaked.
  • The company's revenue is growing, but it's still losing money.
  • Uber wants to go public by 2019.


Uber's third-quarter financials have leaked to The Wall Street Journal.

The financials show bookings, revenue, expenses, and losses have all increased as the company rejiggers its leadership and culture and prepares to go public in 2019.

Here are the highlights from Uber's third-quarter financials:

  • Gross bookings: $9.705 billion versus $8.741 billion last quarter (up 11%).
  • Net revenue: $2.013 billion versus $1.658 billion last quarter (up 21%).
  • Net income: -$1.462 billion versus -$1.064 billion last quarter.
  • Total assets (including cash, cash equivalents, investments, and more): $15.64 billion versus $15.708 billion a year ago.

You can get a deep dive into the financials over at The Journal.

Top 3

1 Tech The 10 best smartphones you can buy right now - ranked by pricebullet
2 Tech The top 10 movies people talked, argued, and obsessed about...bullet
3 Tech The rise of Bill Gates, from Harvard dropout to richest man in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A package of Tamiflu in a pharmacy
Tech Terrifying map shows how the flu is quickly spreading across the US
Huawei Mate 10 navigation dock cursor seen on middle right side of the screen.
Tech The internationally-popular Huawei Mate 10 could gain fans in the US with these four features
Firefighters battle flames the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula, California, December 4, 2017.
Tech 15 incredible environmental images that captured the world in 2017
null
Tech Google is making moves towards mobile-first search (GOOG, GOOGL)