Tech :  Uber's former top PR person, Rachel Whetstone, is joining Facebook (FB)

Rachel Whetstone, Uber's former head of communications and policy, has joined Facebook as its new VP of comms for messaging apps.

The former Uber executive who led the company through a months-long public relations crisis is joining Facebook.

Rachel Whetstone, Uber's former head of communications and policy, left the ride-hailing giant in April amidst a firestorm of negative publicity, including high-profile allegations of sexual harassment within the company that ultimately led to the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick.

Now she'll be Facebook's VP of communications for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, according to Recode's Kara Swisher. She'll report to the social network's global VP of comms, Caryn Marooney.

Whetstone joined Uber in 2015 after overseeing communications at Google, and she brings a wealth of expertise to help Facebook navigate the tricky policy questions surrounding its plans to monetize its messaging apps around the world.

Whetstone and Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment on her move.

