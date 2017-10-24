Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Uber users will have to pay an extra fee if their driver takes more than 8 minutes to reach them

Tech Uber users will have to pay an extra fee if their driver takes more than 8 minutes to reach them

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber just released three new fee standards designed to make drivers' lives easier.

uber extra fee play

uber extra fee

(Uber)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Uber is releasing new features as part of its "180 Days of Change" campaign designed to give drivers more flexibility.
  • As part of the campaign, Uber will now charge users if their driver has to travel more than eight minutes, on average, to pick them up.


Uber says it will now charge passengers an extra fee when it takes a driver about eight minutes or more to pick them up, the company announced on Tuesday.

When exactly the fee will kick in is subject to change based on the market, but it will typically go into effect between eight and 11 minutes, according to The Verge, which first reported on the change.

One example Uber provided was that of a user who was charged an additional $5.77 after a driver had to travel 4.2 miles (an 11-minute trip) to pick them up.

The change will have the biggest effect on users attempting to hail cars in less populated areas.

But the move could encourage Uber drivers to leave cities for suburban pickups, Aaron Schildkrout, head of driver product at Uber, told The Verge.

The new fee is one of several released under Uber's "180 Days of Change," a program that went into effect following a string of scandals. The campaign is designed to give Uber drivers more flexibility, the company said.

Riders will also now be charged if their Uber driver has to wait more than two minutes for pickup, a feature that has been piloted in cities such as New York and Phoenix. Uber will also adjust cancellation fees based on time and distance, so users will have to pay more if they cancel a ride at the last minute.

Top 3

1 Tech Africa's pay-tv battle heats up as DSTV adopts free internet-based...bullet
2 Tech How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTVbullet
3 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Black.
Tech Apple's new premium leather case for the $999 iPhone X costs $99 (AAPL)
A woman in New Dorp Beach, Staten Island, weeps after learning that her neighbor is OK.
Tech 31 photos that show the destruction of Hurricane Sandy 5 years ago
Laborers work at the construction site of a building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2017.
Tech Saudi Arabia just announced plans to build a $500 billion mega-city that's 33 times the size of New York City
r kelly
Tech R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend accuses the singer of physical abuse, sexual coercion, and punishing her with starvation