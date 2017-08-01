Tech :  Uber is reportedly trying to quell rumors that Travis Kalanick will return as CEO

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Uber general counsel Salle Yoo said the company is "looking forward" to hiring a new CEO amid rumors that Travis Kalanick will reclaim the thrown.

Uber reportedly addressed rumors that Travis Kalanick will return as CEO of the ride-hailing giant during an Tuesday all-hands meeting.

General counsel Salle Yoo told employees that the company is "looking forward" in its search for CEO — an apparent attempt to quiet rumors that Kalanick will stage a comeback, BuzzFeed News reported.

Uber did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

Kalanick has been angling to return to Uber, a plan he has referred to as "Steve Jobs-ing it," according to a report in Recode earlier this week. Jobs, the legendary cofounder of Apple, returned to the company after being fired in 1985.

Five of Uber's major investors demanded Kalanick resign in June following a string of scandals that pointed to a toxic work environment. Kalanick's resignation was the culmination of a four-month investigation that resulted in 20 firings and 215 complaints about Uber's work environment.

Kalanick remains on the company's board of directors. More than 1,000 employees have circulated a petition in support of Kalanick's return.

Uber is narrowing down its list of potential CEO candidates to fewer than six and a decision is expected in September. Meg Whitman, the CEO of HPE, recently took herself out of the running.

