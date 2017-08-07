Tech :  Uber board member says Travis Kalanick won't be CEO again

Travis Kalanick will not be Uber's CEO again, a key board member at the company said.

In an email memo sent this week to Uber employees that leaked to Recode and Quartz, Garrett Camp, who co-founded and is a director of the app-based taxi company, said Kalanick will not return as CEO. Camp's statement came as part of an update on Uber's CEO search.

"Despite rumors I’m sure you’ve seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO," Camp said in the memo. "We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber."

Camp's statement was reinforced by a tweet from Benchmark Capital on Monday. A major investor in Uber, Benchmark tweeted that it remains committed to the company — and to finding a new CEO.

Camp's memo and Benchmark's statement follow a report from The Information that Kalanick, who is still an Uber board member even after stepping down as CEO, has been asking Uber employees if they would support him if he tried to regain control of the company. Meanwhile, Recode's Kara Swisher reported last week that Kalanick had told some that he intends to return to the CEO role, just like Steve Jobs did at Apple back in the 90s.

Kalanick resigned as Uber's CEO in June after a group of investors demanded that he step down. The move followed an internal investigation that revealed dozens of cases of sexual harassment, discrimination and other workplace problems at the company.

Here's the full email from Camp:

Team,

I’ve spent a lot of time focused on Uber these past few months, talking to employees in product and engineering and helping wherever I can. Last week I joined a product leadership all hands, and several questions were about the CEO search and confusion around the process.

Our CEO search is the board’s top priority. It’s time for a new chapter, and the right leader for our next phase o growth. Despite rumors I’m sure you’ve seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber.

Uber must evolve and mature as we improve our culture and practices, to achieve our mission of bringing mobility to everyone. We are dedicated to making Uber successful, and keeping everyone informed of our progress. Thank you for all your hard work.

Garrett Camp

Co-founder