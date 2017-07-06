Tech :  Twitter let a celebrity with millions of followers post revenge porn for 30 minutes before it was taken down (TWTR, FB)

Twitter allowed a celebrity with a verified account and over 7 million followers to distribute revenge porn on the social network for roughly 30 minutes before the explicit photos were removed.

On Wednesday, Rob Kardashian's verified Twitter account posted nude, body-shaming photos he said were of his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. He first posted the photos on his Instagram account but later tweeted them when he claimed his Instagram was shut down.

While the three photos he shared were removed after roughly 30 minutes, Kardashian's Twitter account and his tweets referencing the photos are still online. His Instagram account appears to be suspended.

It's unclear whether Kardashian removed the photos himself or whether they were deleted. Kardashian could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Twitter representative said the company did not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons but pointed Business Insider to its "hateful conduct" policy. One key line in the policy reads:

"The consequences for violating our rules vary depending on the severity of the violation and the person's previous record of violations. For example, we may ask someone to remove the offending tweet before they can tweet again. For other cases, we may suspend an account."

The incident highlights Twitter's problem with policing the harassment and explicit content that has long plagued its network. The company has made multiple attempts to crack down on revenge porn, and it has recently announced multiple features and reporting tools aimed at curbing harassment.

An Instagram representative told Business Insider in a statement: "At Instagram, we value maintaining a safe and supportive space for our community, and we work to remove reported content that violates our guidelines."