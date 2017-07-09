Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Twelve real tech job interview questions you don't want to be asked (MSFT, GOOG, TWTR)

  • Published:

We gathered interview questions asked of job applicants at Google, Microsoft and Twitter.

(gpointstudio/shutterstock)
The gigs at top tech companies are notoriously competitive. Tales of free food, company swag, and decked out offices draw applicants from top universities and companies around the world.

Using Glassdoor's interview review section, we've picked out of the toughest (and weirdest) interview questions asked of applicants for jobs at Google, Microsoft, and Twitter.

We hope you never encounter these, but study up — you never know what your next job might hold.

How would you design and test a toaster?

(Brittany Wright)

Job: Senior program manager

Company: Microsoft



You come to work and it's your first day. There is no one in the office expect for a few interns, but nobody is there to tell you what to do. What will you do?

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Job: Account executive and sales solution professional

Company: Microsoft



Design a vending machine

(Getty Images/Bethany Clarke)

Job: Principal program manager

Company: Microsoft



How would you perform a series of calculations without a calculator, and what is your logic behind the steps?

(Flickr/jypsygen)

Job: Data scientist

Company: Microsoft



If you had to paint all the buildings in New York, how much paint would it take?

(Shutterstock/turtix)

Job: Business systems analyst

Company: Google



Every city has a calendar with different holiday periods. You may travel to another city only on the weekends. What is the maximum days of holidays that you can get in a year?

(Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com)

Job: Software engineer

Company: Google



How will you tell your manager that you have to bring your pet dog to work because no one takes care of it, taking into account one of your colleagues has a dog allergy?

(Randy Robertson/flickr)

Job: Account manager

Company: Google



Eggs can be very hard or very fragile, which means they may break if dropped from the first floor, or may not break if dropped from the 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break two eggs in the process.

(Thomson Reuters)

Job: Software engineer

Company: Google



Why wouldn't I hire you?

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Job: Recruiter

Company: Twitter



How many golf balls can you fit in a school bus?

(Wikipedia)

Job: Account manager

Company: Twitter



You have a law degree, why are you interested in legal policy when this will not lead you to a position on the legal team?

(Darren McCollester/Stringer/Getty Images)

Job: Legal policy associate

Company: Twitter



I don't like the titles on your resume, why do you think you're a good fit for this role?

(University of the Fraser Valley/Flickr)

Job: Director of sales learning

Company: Twitter



