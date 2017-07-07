Tech :  Top marketers at Cannes told us how they're reaching millennials and kids who avoid advertising

When it comes to media consumption, and their attitudes toward advertising, millennials don't behave like previous generations. They actively block ads on the web, binge ad-free TV shows and generally are tough for marketers to connect with.

It's even tougher for marketers to grab the attention of kids, who never seen to look up from their phones, even for major sporting events. How do advertisers get their messages in front of consumers who have never had their media interrupted with commercials?

Business Insider caught up with four top marketing executives at the Cannes advertising festival last month to ask them how they approach getting through to an increasingly hard to reach digital generation. Here's what they told us.