Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Top marketers at Cannes told us how they're reaching millennials and kids who avoid advertising

Tech Top marketers at Cannes told us how they're reaching millennials and kids who avoid advertising

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to media consumption, and their attitudes toward advertising, millennials don't behave like previous generations. They actively block ads on the web, binge ad-free TV shows and generally are tough for marketers to connect with.

It's even tougher for marketers to grab the attention of kids, who never seen to look up from their phones, even for major sporting events. How do advertisers get their messages in front of consumers who have never had their media interrupted with commercials?

Business Insider caught up with four top marketing executives at the Cannes advertising festival last month to ask them how they approach getting through to an increasingly hard to reach digital generation. Here's what they told us.

Top 3

1 NCC Etisalat Nigeria resolves $1.2 billion debts issue with creditorsbullet
2 Tech Bill Gates made these 15 predictions in 1999 — and it's scary how...bullet
3 Tech There's an easy way to download the new Jay-Z album for free —...bullet

Tech

null
Tech What NASA could do with the US military's budget
The Great Red Spot, taken from 1.64 million miles away, by the Voyager 1 probe.
Tech NASA is about to fly over Jupiter's biggest storm for the first time — here's what the photos might look like
Fusion Univision newsroom
Tech Fusion is planning to rebrand under a new name: Splinter
A Waymo self-driving car.
Tech Waymo drops some patent claims against Uber in its landmark self-driving car lawsuit (GOOG)