Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Time Inc. is trying to sell 3 magazines as a part of its turnaround plan

Tech Time Inc. is trying to sell 3 magazines as a part of its turnaround plan

  • Published:

Time Inc. is looking to Golf, Sunset and Coastal Living.

null play

null

(Golf.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Time Inc. is trying to sell Coastal Living, Sunset and Golf magazines, CEO Rich Batista told Bloomberg in an interview Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of the company cutting its global staff by 300 employees as part of a restructuring plan, just last month. The company embarked on the plan after deciding not to entertain buyout offers for the entire company in April.

It said that the ongoing strategy would include a big digital push as well as “portfolio rationalization” — essentially asset sales.

Time Inc. has hired management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to try to figure out what stays and what direction the company should go in moving forward, the Post had reported.

Top 3

1 Tech How staying single could actually improve your healthbullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AMZN, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Amazon is building another multibillion-dollar business that...bullet

Tech

null
Tech Trump says Apple promised to build 'three big plants' in the United States (AAPL)
Dave Duerson's brain was one of those examined and diagnosed with CTE at BU.
Tech A study on former NFL players' brains found that 99% had signs of degenerative disease
Logan Green, co-founder and CEO of Lyft, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in New York May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tech Lyft's quarterly gross bookings now exceed $1 billion — and growth is outpacing arch-rival Uber
null
Tech Alphabet’s 'other bets' are still exactly what they sound like (GOOG)