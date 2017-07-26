Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and other tech execs are taking Trump to task over his transgender military ban

After President Trump on Wednesday announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military, tech leaders countered by collectively saying, "let them serve."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was first to issue a statement, tweeting that he was "grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff retweeted his company's official statement.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also chimed in, decrying discrimination.

Apple CEO Tim Cook echoed Dorsey with his own statement.

And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg contributed to the discussion on his site.

Postmates Founder and CEO Bastian Lehmann cited his own service before voicing his support for equality and diversity in the military.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter. His move reverses a decision in 2016 by the Obama administration to allow transgender people to serve openly.

The outcry from tech leaders is only the latest time they've publicly criticized the president. Tech leaders also took issue with Trump's travel ban on people immigrating from the Middle East and have voiced concerns about his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and his administration's position on net neutrality.

In addition to tech leaders, politicians on both sides of the aisle decried Trump's move and how he unveiled it.

