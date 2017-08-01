Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This wetsuit is designed to stop shark attacks by making you invisible to them

  • Published:
A special wetsuit has been developed that is able to make swimmers almost invisible to sharks.

Known as "Elude", the wetsuit works by obscuring the user's figure with unique colouration and shaping patterns to disguise swimmers in the water.

There has also been another wetsuit developed that does the opposite. With its zebra-like pattern, it actively deters sharks from approaching the swimmer as it could be seen as a dangerous food source.

The wetsuits themselves are not shark-proof but they are designed to reduce the chance of attacks.

Produced by Jasper Pickering.

