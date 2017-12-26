Tech :  This thimble-sized gadget is the world's smallest fully-functional cellphone

news

In the race to create better phones with bigger screens and sleeker features, designers have overlooked one important element: The phones of today just aren't that cute.

The Zanco tiny T1 is attempting to restore the potentially untapped market of adorable mobile phones, and it's entering the field with an important mission: to be the cutest cellphone that has ever existed.

Here's an introduction to the world's smallest cellphone:

This is the Zanco tiny T1, the world's smallest fully functional cellphone.

The T1 is a cellphone stripped down to the very basics: USB charging port, keyboard, speaker and microphone. There's also a lanyard attachment, so you can wear it around your neck.

It can make phone calls and even send texts.

At less than 2 inches long, the tiny T1 can fit into the palm of your hand...

...Which technically makes it a choking hazard.

The T1 is four times smaller than an iPhone, but 10,000 times cuter.

This adorable gadget will bring you unimaginable joy, as evidenced by this photo of a man making a phone call. You will not find it annoying at all to have conversations on a phone the size of a child's pacifier.

Zanco recommends the T1 as a "back up for a night out" or as an accessory to complete "your look."

Our recommendation for the tiny T1? Use it as your work phone. Not only does it make you appear more intelligent, your boss will clearly see that you are "hip" to the latest trends in technology.

Originally, the tiny T1 was created as a joke which took two years to execute. So far, the product's Kickstarter page has more than 1000 backers and has raised over $60,000 of its desired funding.