Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This substance lets you 'walk on water' — here's how it works

Tech This substance lets you 'walk on water' — here's how it works

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turns out, walking on water isn't as impossible as it might sound — as long as you have the right kind of water. Following is a transcript of the video.

These people are "walking on water." The substance is a mix of water and cornstarch. The mixture is two parts cornstarch to one part water. It demonstrates the properties of non-Newtonian fluids. Non-Newtonian fluids are solid if you apply a sudden force and liquid if you apply a steady, slow force.

How can something be a solid and a liquid? In the mix, there are tiny cornstarch particles evenly distributed. When a steady slow force is applied, the particles have time to move out of the way. So the object slides through, as it would in a liquid. When a sudden force is applied, the particles don't have time to move out of the way. So the object is stopped, as it would be on solid surface.

What makes non-Newtonian fluids unique is viscosity. Viscosity is the rate at which fluid flows. Common fluids, like water, have a consistent viscosity, so they flow the same regardless of what force you apply. In Non-Newtonian fluids, viscosity can change. Apply a sudden force, and the viscosity rapidly increases, forming a semisolid surface.

What can you do on a non-Newtonian fluid pool? Jump. Bike. Flip. Whatever you do, just keep applying high force, or you'll sink right in!

Top 3

1 Tech You've been charging your smart phone wrongbullet
2 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
3 Tech The Dutch plan to build the world's biggest wind farm, complete...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Silicon Valley elites can't get enough of dangerous, untreated 'raw water' — here's why it's a bad idea
null
Tech How Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg uses New Year's resolutions to improve himself
null
Tech Baltimore residents are resorting to GoFundMe to heat their freezing public schools
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.
Tech Bill Gates: Trust me, the world is really getting better, not worse