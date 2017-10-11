Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  This research centre is destroying houses in a giant wind tunnel to help with hurricane safety

Tech This research centre is destroying houses in a giant wind tunnel to help with hurricane safety

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The facility was constructed in 2010 and has 105 fans that are capable of creating wind speeds up to 130 miles per hour.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This research centre in South Carolina destroys model homes in order to improve understanding of regularly occurring natural disasters.

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) is an independent, nonprofit, scientific research and communications organisation paid for by property insurers.

The facility was constructed in 2010 and has 105 fans that are capable of creating wind speeds up to 130 miles per hour.

Produced by Jasper Pickering

Top 3

1 Tech Forget the iPhone 8 and iPhone X — here are 7 reasons you should...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech How to tell if you have celiac disease and are allergic to glutenbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.
Tech Chinese smartphone company OnePlus has been accused of collecting user data without permission
Tim Cook
Tech Why Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks you won’t be getting smart glasses any time soon (AAPL)
null
Tech A $5 billion Silicon Valley VC is getting back into biotech and looking to back 'iconic entrepreneurs'
Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel, left, and model Miranda Kerr.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today