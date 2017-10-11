Tech :  This research centre is destroying houses in a giant wind tunnel to help with hurricane safety

The facility was constructed in 2010 and has 105 fans that are capable of creating wind speeds up to 130 miles per hour.
This research centre in South Carolina destroys model homes in order to improve understanding of regularly occurring natural disasters.
The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) is an independent, nonprofit, scientific research and communications organisation paid for by property insurers.
The facility was constructed in 2010 and has 105 fans that are capable of creating wind speeds up to 130 miles per hour.
Produced by Jasper Pickering